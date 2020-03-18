Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Iowa, including 1st in Winneshiek County

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state has nine new positive cases of COVID-19, including the first one in Winneshiek County.
Three of the nine new cases are residents of Johnson County, two live in Polk County, two live in Dallas County and there was one each in Washington and Winneshiek counties, according to a release from the governor's office Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m.
In the release, Reynolds' office announced she would hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.
No information was given about the nine cases except where each resident lived. Information about age ranges, recent travel and patient conditions, given out in the early days of the novel coronavirus hitting Iowa, will now be restricted, according to the IDPH.
The cases bring Iowa's total number of positive cases to 38, but criteria for testing remains strict and based on recent travel and close contact with other positive cases, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Those with questions about COVID-19 were asked to call a new public hotline dealing with the matter. That number is 800-244-7431.
Wednesday's COVID-19 updates: New reported cases, food banks, community aid and more
The updates keep rolling in.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
According to IDPH, there were six cases reported Tuesday, three from Johnson County, the others from Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas counties.
Good Shepherd staffers found a creative way for their residents to communicate with their loved ones.
Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for swift congressional action to help people cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents President Mike Richards declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like a handful of other stores to recently do so, Hy-Vee has made changes to store hours to accommodate populations vulnerable to illness — which will take effect tomorrow.
The North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series staff have announced the postponement of all events taking place a…
Volunteer groups such as Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and Community Kitchen have to make alterations to their routines as demands shift.
Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19, but the patient doesn't live in the Quad-Cities, Health Department Director Edward Rivers said …
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email editor@mcpress.com.
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the new coronavirus leaving many people at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand, even as older volunteers have been told to stay home and calls for social distancing have complicated efforts to package and distribute food.
It's a trying time for local restaurants. Here are the local restaurants offering carryout and delivery services, as well as those that have temporarily closed.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus, whose rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.