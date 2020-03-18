Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Iowa, including 1st in Winneshiek County
0 comments
breaking top story

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Iowa, including 1st in Winneshiek County

  • 0

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state has nine new positive cases of COVID-19, including the first one in Winneshiek County.

Three of the nine new cases are residents of Johnson County, two live in Polk County, two live in Dallas County and there was one each in Washington and Winneshiek counties, according to a release from the governor's office Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m.

In the release, Reynolds' office announced she would hold a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m.

Governor Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday via press release that there are an additional nine cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one in Winneshiek County.

No information was given about the nine cases except where each resident lived. Information about age ranges, recent travel and patient conditions, given out in the early days of the novel coronavirus hitting Iowa, will now be restricted, according to the IDPH.

North Iowa Needs Facebook Group

The cases bring Iowa's total number of positive cases to 38, but criteria for testing remains strict and based on recent travel and close contact with other positive cases, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Those with questions about COVID-19 were asked to call a new public hotline dealing with the matter. That number is 800-244-7431.

Wednesday's COVID-19 updates: New reported cases, food banks, community aid and more

The updates keep rolling in.

News

Coronavirus Update: Mitchell County events changed or canceled

  • Press News Staff
  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email editor@mcpress.com. 

+2
More demand, fewer volunteers at food banks
Lee-wire
AP

More demand, fewer volunteers at food banks

  • SCOTT McFETRIDGE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the new coronavirus leaving many people at least temporarily out of work, food banks and pantries across the U.S. are scrambling to meet an expected surge in demand, even as older volunteers have been told to stay home and calls for social distancing have complicated efforts to package and distribute food.

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Latest News
breaking top story

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Globe Gazette staff
  • Updated
  • 1

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

+3
Senate OKs $8.3B plan
Lee-wire
AP

Senate OKs $8.3B plan

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure Thursday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response to the virus, whose rapid spread is threatening to upend everyday life in the U.S. and across the globe.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News