Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare has received a Partnerships for Success to Prevent Alcohol Misuse (PFS-PAM) grant from Iowa Health and Human Services. The grant is intended to reduce the rate of adult binge and heavy drinking and improve community health.

The North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance (NIAPA), a coalition of leading stakeholders throughout the county, is collaborating with Prairie Ridge, the PSF-PAM grantee, and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to assess the county’s perception of, and attitudes toward, local excessive alcohol use among adults.

According to the website County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, Cerro Gordo ranks as one of the least healthy – #83 out of the 99 – counties within the state. Two factors contributing to this ranking are the excessive rates of Adult Heavy and Binge Drinking in the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines Adult Binge Drinking as consuming five or more drinks during a single occasion for men or four or more drinks during a single occasion for women.

Adult Heavy Drinking is defined as the consumption of 15 or more drinks per week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women.

This collaboration’s first task is to conduct interviews with Key Responders — individuals representing a variety of civic, business, educational, and faith-based communities – as well as the county’s public.

You are invited to participate by scanning the QR code above with your smart phone. From there you will be taken to a short survey regarding adult binge and heavy drinking within the community. To receive a copy of the survey by email, please request a copy from Michael Van Essen, Prairie Ridge Prevention Specialist at mvanessen@prairieridge.net.