NIACOG receives more than $200,000 for housing programs in Cerro Gordo, Floyd

On Tuesday, Iowa's Finance Authority announced that it would be disbursing more than $6.4 million in grants to 27 housing trust funds that support local affordable housing initiatives.
And North Iowa's own NIACOG Housing Trust Fund is one of the 27.
The North Iowa Area Council of Governments will receive $207,431 for use in Cerro Gordo and Floyd County, according to the press release. Such grant funds can be used for home preservation, local rental subsidization, down payment assistance programs, low-interest loans for home rehabilitation, financing on new single-family housing for low-income Iowans and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.
Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said in the announcement that "Local Housing Trust Funds serve all 99 counties and are a critical vehicle to ensuring leaders can make local housing priorities a reality" and added "Not only do Local Housing Trust Funds make a very real difference in the lives of thousands of Iowa families but they also leverage millions in other contributions, showcasing the shared commitment to advancing affordable housing throughout our state."
Since The State Housing Trust Fund was created in 2003, it's been responsible for $77.2 million in affordable housing assistance that the Finance Authority estimates has benefited more than 26,200 Iowa families.
In this go around, it's projected that 2,500 Iowa families will be helped by the funds.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.