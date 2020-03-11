NIACC, Waldorf will continue classes for now, Iowa public colleges go all online

All three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday announced to their respective communities that they are suspending face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break.

The universities, from March 23 to April 3, will move to virtual instruction, according to emails and messages that came from University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa administrators.

Neither of North Iowa's post-secondary education facilities are governed by the Board of Regents. Neither have suspended face-to-face instruction yet, but both have undertaken other preventive measures.

North Iowa Area Community College President Steve Schulz said he met with the school's response team on campus and also with other community college presidents to talk about next steps. NIACC is on spring break this week.

The school is communicating with state and local health officials and Schulz sent out an email using the school's emergency contact system to inform students, staff and their families of what the school is doing so far.

Over the break the school is doing some deep cleaning, setting up sanitation stations all over campus, and has ramped up its cleaning schedule. It also has posted CDC guidelines for individuals to keep themselves safe.