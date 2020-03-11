NIACC, Waldorf will continue classes for now, Iowa public colleges go all online

All three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday announced to their respective communities that they are suspending face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break.
The universities, from March 23 to April 3, will move to virtual instruction, according to emails and messages that came from University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa administrators.
Neither of North Iowa's post-secondary education facilities are governed by the Board of Regents. Neither have suspended face-to-face instruction yet, but both have undertaken other preventive measures.
North Iowa Area Community College President Steve Schulz said he met with the school's response team on campus and also with other community college presidents to talk about next steps. NIACC is on spring break this week.
The school is communicating with state and local health officials and Schulz sent out an email using the school's emergency contact system to inform students, staff and their families of what the school is doing so far.
Over the break the school is doing some deep cleaning, setting up sanitation stations all over campus, and has ramped up its cleaning schedule. It also has posted CDC guidelines for individuals to keep themselves safe.
Schulz said he encouraged students who felt ill to not return to school, and already canceled the college choir's planned cruise to Belize this week to prevent the possibility of a student contracting coronavirus. The students perform on the cruise as part of their studies.
You have free articles remaining.
There are no plans to cancel or move classes to online-only status right now, but that could change quickly, Schulz said.
"It's really a fluid situation, so we're watching things very closely," Schulz said.
Waldorf University officials said via a letter posted on the school's website that they are "monitoring the appropriate safety precautions" from Winnebago County and Iowa's departments of public health, the CDC and local health care facilities.
"We are evaluating all University sponsored travel in accordance with travel advisories set by the U.S. Department of State and the CDC. At this time, this limitation does not impact any planned travel for mission trips, sporting events or academics," according to the letter.
After spring break — during the period of virtual education — Iowa public university students can either stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location.
In providing specific information about instruction, University of Iowa administrators said during the two week stretch of virtual education that lectures, discussion sessions, seminars, and other similar classroom settings will move to virtual instruction “to the greatest extent possible.”
Regarding faculty and staff, the University of Iowa “is preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, when appropriate, for faculty and staff,” and it’s asking them to direct questions to supervisors or human resources representatives.
Iowa State University students should expect additional information from instructors about classes, assignments, and exams before March 23. Any who are traveling home for spring break are strongly encouraged to stay home for those two weeks.
ISU students who can’t go home must register with the Department of Residence through an online form by noon March 18 to maintain access. That campus’ dining services will stay open, but might be limited.
Labs, studios, performance instruction, computer labs, and other experiential learning sections won’t occur during the two-week suspension of face-to-face learning.
The Board of Regents also has extended its international travel ban until further notice — a ban that kept some students from leaving over spring break for study abroad experiences.
Globe Gazette editor Jaci Smith contributed to this report. Vanessa Miller is a reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette.