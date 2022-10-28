NIACC volunteers help elderly residents with yard care

Anyone passing by Karen Werle’s home can see how much she loves gardening. She has several flower beds next to the house, bushes and a potted garden, all of which need lots of upkeep.

On Wednesday, members of the North Iowa Area Community College Trojan softball and the track and field teams helped to do just that by volunteering to help elderly members of the community with yard care.

“They (NIACC students) did this last year,” Werle said. “I think it’s wonderful. It’s stuff I can’t do any more.”

“We’re partnering with different non-profits throughout our cities. Basically anything within the NIACC service area is who I’ve been looking to partner with,” said Krista Ditsworth, Volunteer Center Coordinator at NIACC.

She said the Volunteer Center received a grant through the Volunteer Generation Fund, part of Volunteer Iowa, to connect people with volunteer opportunities. They also provide services to non-profit agencies to help them build up their volunteer engagement programs.

“We started partnering with Elderbridge last year and they dreamed up this plan. They said they would like to do some event like this, but haven’t had the capacity to do it or the time to organize it,” Ditsworth said. “So, I reached out to our athletic department because they love to volunteer.”

This year, the volunteers were members of the girl’s softball and track & field teams. At Werle’s home, “This is half of the softball team. We just divide and conquer...” Ditsworth said. There were three groups working throughout the community.

“This is great for them too. It’s good team building,” Ditsworth said. “Just to get out in the community and see different things, different ways we can care for people. And it opens your eyes to doing something you maybe wouldn’t normally do.”