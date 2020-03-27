NIACC's Ciochetto named NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year

After a tough few weeks, a piece of good news finally came for the NIACC women's basketball team.

On Friday, head Todd Ciochetto was named the NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year by the recruiting and scouting organization World Exposure Report.

"I am humbled that I won it," Ciochetto said. "But this is a team award. Our players made us look like good coaches. They were easy to coach and amazing human beings. We have tried to build the culture we wanted for nine years and all the players in those nine years have helped get our program to this level."

Ciochetto, along with assistant coaches Jessica Wilkerson, Jareese Williams, and Kerbee Gratz, led the Trojans to a 32-1 record this season, including a 16-0 mark in conference play.

The team won its final 20 games and went into the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Unfortunately, the tournament was cancelled due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really don't coach for awards," Ciochetto said. "I coach to help these young people better their lives. I feel so badly that they were not able to enjoy chasing the title that they deserved, but at the end of the day there is a bigger picture."