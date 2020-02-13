NIACC regional centers poised to provide more job training

As the area schools get closer to having some plans to share with regional businesses, Lehmann said the school district looks forward to creating those partnerships that will provide students the ability for some work-based learning opportunities.

“The initiative is important to the students in the North Iowa region and can provide them with some great career opportunities,” he said.

Schulz said the college is doing some preplanning for these regional centers, and the first one is expected to open fall 2021.

The location of these centers need to be based on geography and where all the high schools are, keeping in mind neutrality from all school districts and transportation of students between the centers and their schools.

“If we get our high school partners to agree and our local industry to agree on those programs, then we have to recruit students and get instructors,” he said.

The regional centers will include some high school programming, and high school students could come to the centers and take some courses for a morning or an afternoon.