NIACC receives a grant for beekeeping program

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) received a $2,000 grant for their Power of Beekeeping program.

The grant, made possible through Farm Credit Services of America's Working Here Fund, will be used to develop a non-credit beekeeping certificate program, according to a press release.

The funds will be used to purchase hives, bees, protective clothing and other equipment. NIACC's program will run six to 12 weeks, and will offer job training related to developing bee products and pollinators in North Iowa.

“Honeybees play a key role in Iowa’s agro-ecosystem, providing an estimated $92 million as plant pollinators,” said grant writer Jana Grzenda in the statement. “Roughly 30% of the food Americans eat depends on pollination.”

We’re honored to support local organizations like the North Iowa Area Community College that are striving to make a difference in our community,” said Julie Hoodjer, Regional Vice President of Retail Operations at FCSAmerica’s Mason City office.

