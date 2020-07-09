NIACC plans to hold in-person classes this fall

When North Iowa Area Community College fully reopens for classes in the fall, it will be with some noticeable tweaks.
At the Wednesday afternoon Mason City press conference dedicated to myriad COVID-19-related topics, NIACC President Steve Schulz outlined some of those bigger changes.
According to Schulz, NIACC is going to require people to wear masks when on campus and is insisting on social distancing as much as possible. Along with that, Schulz said that the college is stockpiling hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE) to deploy it where needed on campus. On-campus students who would already be interacting with one another, like players on a team, will be asked to live together to try and further curb interactions. And when it comes to sports, Schulz said that NIACC plans to modify travel plans and schedules on the front end of the academic year to, again, mitigate exposure risks as much as possible.
As far as actual class activity, Schulz said that NIACC is going with a hybrid approach that blends in-person courses with online to keep people off of campus as much as possible. For those students who need laptops to participate, Schulz said NIACC has federal money it can use to make sure needs are met. In almost every facet, Schulz insisted, "We really feel strongly about protecting our students."
There's a chance that there could be a higher demand to attend NIACC in the fall which is something the college will also have to account for.
Schulz suggested that area parents concerned about sending their kids halfway across country just to take online courses in the fall might instead opt for something more local. "We are starting to receive more calls (about this)," he said. To account for such possibilities, NIACC is doing distancing in classes and having protective guards for instructors. If a student in a course were to test positive, Schulz said it would be feasible to move a class online.
"Most of our students take a class online so we’re pretty good at that and can pull back into the online realm if we need to," he said.
While area schools are slowly moving toward some semblance of normalcy, area businesses are trying to do the same.
During the same weekly press conference, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President Chad Schreck shared that unemployment in the area has dipped back down below 10%, which he partially attributes to "gains" in retail and industrial jobs not disappearing much over the course of the pandemic.
Schreck said that at least some of that return is owed to businesses doing their best to adapt to present realities. "Our goal is to continue to take the steps necessary to make sure our businesses can stay open," he said.
One way that Schreck said businesses are doing is that is by participating in the "Mask of Wellness" campaign, which provides education and tools for businesses to operate in a safe manner amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Cheerleaders
Caps and gowns
Central School marble play
Cheerleaders
Comic burning
Commercial class
Driving instruction
Grant Valentines
Gym class
Harding School hobbies
Hooverkinder
High school sales course
High School students
Industrial class
Knitting
hoover kids first day of school
High School car check
NIACC biology lab
NIACC building.
Madison Art for Leisure Time
Madison art objects.
School bus in car wash.
Kids jump rope
Roosevelt Elementary, kids make jelly
Tetherball
Madison
Madison 6th
MCHS LIBRARY
McKinley 1st grade
McKinley classroom
McKinley Play
Playground2
McKinley School child
McKinley war stamps
Monroe Cafe
Monroe classroom
Monroe manual arts
Monroe pool
Monroe teacher
Playground Act
Safety Patrol
School board
School nurse
Sewing class
Vaccinations
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.