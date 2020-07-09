NIACC plans to hold in-person classes this fall

As far as actual class activity, Schulz said that NIACC is going with a hybrid approach that blends in-person courses with online to keep people off of campus as much as possible. For those students who need laptops to participate, Schulz said NIACC has federal money it can use to make sure needs are met. In almost every facet, Schulz insisted, "We really feel strongly about protecting our students."

There's a chance that there could be a higher demand to attend NIACC in the fall which is something the college will also have to account for.

Schulz suggested that area parents concerned about sending their kids halfway across country just to take online courses in the fall might instead opt for something more local. "We are starting to receive more calls (about this)," he said. To account for such possibilities, NIACC is doing distancing in classes and having protective guards for instructors. If a student in a course were to test positive, Schulz said it would be feasible to move a class online.

"Most of our students take a class online so we’re pretty good at that and can pull back into the online realm if we need to," he said.

While area schools are slowly moving toward some semblance of normalcy, area businesses are trying to do the same.