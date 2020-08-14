NIACC gives students hybrid, online options this fall

Students will be allowed back on campus and in dorms. In fact, the campus already has international students back in order to give them time to quarantine and settle in. The school does have rules for when students move in.

“In order to protect you, your family and the campus community, only three individuals will be allowed to assist you with move-in,” the website states.

Masks will be required for indoors and every student will receive a mask or face covering to wear while on campus.

“The only time we expect to see people without face coverings is when they’re outside and social distancing or when they’re eating,” Schulz said.

The dining hall will look much different this year as well. Schulz says the amount of tables and chairs have been reduced to half and buffet style options will be limited. Shields have also been put up so that students can take off their masks and eat in the dining hall.

“We’re going to try to pre-package as many meals as we can,” Schulz said. “So if you have lasagna today, you’re going to get a box with that full meal in it. You can just take it and go.”