NIACC gives students hybrid, online options this fall

School districts around the state of Iowa are required by law to have 50 percent of student instruction to be done in-person, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
While that’s not the case for North Iowa Area Community College, the secondary education school does have plans to accommodate both in-person and online classes.
According to the coronavirus information section of NIACC’s website, the school will focus primarily on a hybrid style of classes, unless a student wants to primarily learn online.
“Smaller groups of students will meet on different days,” the website stated. “For example, if you were enrolled in a class last year that met on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with the new hybrid model you would only come to campus for class one of those days, the rest of your work will be done online.”
According to the website, more classes than ever will be fully offered online in the fall. Students can choose to stay in their dorms or at home if necessary.
“We were the first college in the state to offer a fully online program. That was over 20 years ago. We’ve already had the ability to deliver 100 percent of our program online, and that’s probably the biggest difference,” NIACC President Steven Schulz said. “We didn’t have to file a return-to-learn plan because we’ve already been approved to do everything from face-to-face to fully online.”
Students will be allowed back on campus and in dorms. In fact, the campus already has international students back in order to give them time to quarantine and settle in. The school does have rules for when students move in.
“In order to protect you, your family and the campus community, only three individuals will be allowed to assist you with move-in,” the website states.
Masks will be required for indoors and every student will receive a mask or face covering to wear while on campus.
“The only time we expect to see people without face coverings is when they’re outside and social distancing or when they’re eating,” Schulz said.
The dining hall will look much different this year as well. Schulz says the amount of tables and chairs have been reduced to half and buffet style options will be limited. Shields have also been put up so that students can take off their masks and eat in the dining hall.
“We’re going to try to pre-package as many meals as we can,” Schulz said. “So if you have lasagna today, you’re going to get a box with that full meal in it. You can just take it and go.”
Sanitation will obviously be taken more serious, according to Schulz. Thousands of hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes have been purchased for students, professors and custodial staff.
It will take a group effort from everyone on campus to keep people safe.
“We’re going to ask people to take care of their own space,” Schulz said. “When an instructor comes into a classroom, we’re going to ask them to clean their instructor station and we’ll do the same with students.”
While most call the new sanitization efforts regulations and guidance, Schulz doesn’t like referring to them that way.
“I don’t necessarily see this as rules and regulations, I see this as an avenue for them to reach their goals,” Schulz said. “That’s how we’re going to talk about it.”
NIACC has sent letters, emails and actively promoted their website online to keep in constant communication with students this summer. Schulz says he wants to leave no stone unturned as far as keeping students, staff and families informed.
“It’s been one of the most amazing things that’s happened in my career, maybe the most challenging," Schulz said. “To see people come together around this pandemic and help students and work through this just makes you really proud of the people you work with every day.”
Classes start on Aug. 31 and you can find learn more information on NIACC’s coronavirus information portion of the website.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
