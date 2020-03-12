NIACC cancels face-to-face classes for a week, will switch to online classes on March 23

North Iowa Area Community College has canceled face-to-face classes for next week, one week after the school's planned spring break.

Online classes at the college will still resume on March 16, and those who were in face-to-face classes will find themselves in online courses instead, starting on March 23.

Select lab-based or hands on classes will meet as scheduled beginning March 30, with additional details on those forthcoming in the next several days.

Other precautions the school is taking include:

Any exceptions to the face-to-face cancellation will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

The Recreation Center will be closed to students, faculty, staff, and the public until further notice.

All athletic practices and events are suspended until further notice.

Lifelong Learning and Continuing Education Departments will communicate with registered students in the near future.

Performing Arts and Leadership event plans will be shared as decisions are finalized.

The spring term will still end as planned on May 1. No cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the school, but the moves are being made to protect the health and safety of students and staff, according to a press release issued by NIACC.