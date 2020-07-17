NIACC awarded $1 million grant to build career regional facility in Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was announced on Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education that North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) was awarded a $1 million grant through the Career Academy Incentive Fund.

The goal of the grant is to prepare high school students for college, postsecondary training and the workforce.

The grant, along with a $2.25 million private donation from the Hanson Family Foundation, will be used by NIACC to build a new regional facility in Forest City that will be used by high school students from North Iowa, Lake Mills, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

“I think it’s probably the most unique structure that’s been put together,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said. “These facilities exist around the state, but this one has got a huge private, public start to it. We’ll be able to get this off the ground and equipped with really no local school district dollars, or NIACC dollars, in the pot.”

The regional center will allow students to go through career academic programs that can be used as high school and college credit, while gaining workforce and technical skills. The center will use career and technical education (CTE) programs to teach students.