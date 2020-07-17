NIACC awarded $1 million grant to build career regional facility in Forest City

It was announced on Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education that North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) was awarded a $1 million grant through the Career Academy Incentive Fund.
The goal of the grant is to prepare high school students for college, postsecondary training and the workforce.
The grant, along with a $2.25 million private donation from the Hanson Family Foundation, will be used by NIACC to build a new regional facility in Forest City that will be used by high school students from North Iowa, Lake Mills, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
“I think it’s probably the most unique structure that’s been put together,” NIACC President Steve Schulz said. “These facilities exist around the state, but this one has got a huge private, public start to it. We’ll be able to get this off the ground and equipped with really no local school district dollars, or NIACC dollars, in the pot.”
The regional center will allow students to go through career academic programs that can be used as high school and college credit, while gaining workforce and technical skills. The center will use career and technical education (CTE) programs to teach students.
Some of the career fields in the CTE programs that will be offered by NIACC include health care, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology. Schulz says those fields were chosen for a reason.
“We took the job openings in North Iowa and we plan to put those programs that will address the largest job openings in North Iowa in this regional training center,” Schulz said. “So that students who are outside of a 30 minute window outside of campus will have access to the same type of quality programs here.”
Schulz says he doesn’t know which other community colleges applied for the loan, but says he spoke with the Department of Education community college chief, who was impressed with NIACC’s initiative.
“Expanding career academies provides our high school students additional pathways to rewarding, high-demand careers right here in Iowa,” Reynolds said in a press release. “This new regional center in Forest City will offer young Iowans the opportunity to earn college credit while gaining necessary hands-on experience.”
According to the press release, the Career Academy Incentive Fund was established by a 2019 law that extends a statewide penny sales tax for school infrastructure. This program, called Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) will run until January of 2051. The $1 million grant will be awarded annually to support initiatives like these.
Schulz says the college is hoping to break ground on the site before the snow falls this year. NIACC hopes to open up the regional center in the fall of 2021.
“I believe these are exactly the type of opportunities that we need to create, not only in education, but in our other public works as we move forward,” Schulz said. “It allows you to leverage dollars, work together, save money for taxpayers and provide better service. Just really excited about the opportunities it’s going provide for students and citizens in north Iowa.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
