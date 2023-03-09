NI Band Fest announces entertainment lineup

Mason City Chamber of Commerce has announced the entertainment lineup for the 84th annual North Iowa Band Festival.

From the press release:

Thursday

6 p.m. Federal Plaza: In the spirit of celebrating local musicians, the John Adams Middle School Band will kick off the weekend on Thursday night, followed by a performance from the Mason City Municipal Band.

Friday

5 p.m. Principal Performing Arts Pavilion: Mason City High School Orchestra

6 p.m. Main Stage: Mason City High School Jazz Band

7 p.m. Main Stage: Elton and Billy – The Tribute. This dueling-piano duo will be playing favorites from legendary piano men Elton John and Billy Joel.

Saturday

8 a.m. Mason City Aquatic Center: The Stu Nevermann Run

10 a.m. East State Street from North Penn to the High School: Parade

12:45 p.m. Main Stage: State champion MCHS Danzers perform

1:30 p.m. Main Stage: Awards Ceremony

2-4 p.m. Central Park: The instrument petting zoo will be held along with balloon creations and spin art.

2:30 p.m. Main Stage: Bill Riley Talent Show: This show will serve as the area’s first of the summer, and the winner of the show will compete in the state show at the Iowa State Fair later in August.

5:30 p.m. Main Stage: Local band The Sweet Nuthins.

7 p.m. Main Stage: Morgan Myles. Myles recently placed third on Season 22 of the popular singing competition show The Voice.