Newspaper exhibit to open at Osage museum

A new Mitchell County Historical Society Museum exhibit will be unveiled in November, celebrating the early days of the county’s newspapers.

Blake and Boerjan

Mary Blake of the Memory Museum in Stacyville and Denis Boerjan of the Mitchell County Historical Society go over early copies of The Herald, one of Stacyville’s earliest newspapers.

According to the press release, Print on the Prairie will open Sunday, Nov. 20, following the annual meeting of the historical society. The society will meet at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Cedar River Complex in Osage. Following a brief business meeting, the program will feature the opening of the time capsule from the Mitchell County Care Facility.

The exhibit pays tribute to the hardworking, early publishers of Mitchell County newspapers, working from the 1850s to the 1920s. Front and feature pages from county newspapers will be reproduced, and several feature stories, photographs and editorial comments (many which could not be printed today) will also be displayed.

The stories are intended to highlight the local flavor of the newspapers, as well as the challenges faced by the country editors who covered tragedies – tornadoes, fires and wars – but also served as top cheerleaders for county business and cultural growth.

Special note is made of the early editors, such as Thomas Atherton, Sr., who founded the Mitchell County Press in 1865, Martin Moe, who established the St. Ansgar Enterprise, as well as the controversial Stilson Hutchins, who founded the North Iowan and went on to establish the Washington Post.

Refreshments will be available and Sam Crosser will provide music. The public is invited.

The Cedar River Complex is located at 809 Sawyer Dr. in Osage, directly north of Osage High School.

