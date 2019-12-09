{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Newman performs its routine that tied for first place in Class I Hip Hop on Thursday at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Davenport.

 Jon Gremmels/jgremmels@qconline.com

The Newman Catholic Knights dance team captured first place (tie) in Class I Hip Hop and third place in Class II Pom at the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Associations (ISDTA) State Championship on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

