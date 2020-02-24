Newman student turns senior project into esports team

It was time for practice at Newman Catholic High School.
Like all good teams, the students talked openly about their record (1-1). They talked about how their opponents out-strategized them at their last match and how they could better prepare for that in the future. They talked about what led to their win, and how they could continue to build on that.
Maybe practice a little more on blocking goals?
Except there was no field, no ball, no spectators. In fact, they don't even have to be in the same room as their opponents. But make no mistake, these kids use all the same skills as their peers who participate in traditional athletics.
With their match last week against St. Ansgar and Bettendorf, Newman Catholic joined several schools in North Iowa forming an esports team. The team was the brainchild of student leader Alec Fry.
All Newman seniors are required to do a capstone project, and Fry's – at the request of Newman Principal Tony Adams – was to start an esports program.
With friends Braden Petree and Grant Smith, Fry assembled a list of all the components needed to build six gaming computers. Once the school purchased those, Fry and his teammates built (yes, you read that right) the computers and rearranged the school's tech room to accommodate their practice.
On this Monday morning, six of the eight team members were gathered in the tech room, some practicing League of Legends, others Rocket League. Rocket League isn't tough to figure out - it's soccer with cars. League of Legends is another matter entirely. Five players each adopt a character that makes up a team whose strategy is to defeat the other team by destroying its "nexus," a jewel-like icon that, predictably, is well guarded.
There is strategy needed for playing such a game, a fact the Newman Catholic team found out too late when taking on Bettendorf. That team had done its homework and found out which characters the Newman players excelled using, and promptly banned them all (part of pre-match strategy), forcing Newman to pick players with whom they were much less familiar.
It's all part of the mind game before the egame.
"Some of these people have been playing League of Legends for years," said Nick Schmidt.
"While we've been playing, like, a month," added his teammate.
Lindsay Neuhring is Newman's technology director – not the coach, she said, since these kids don't really need coaching.
But Neuhring said every skill a high school athlete uses can be found here among these students as well, including the hope of earning scholarship and/or career.
Senior Collin Kollasch wanted to attend Grandview University, he said, and had hoped to earn a scholarship via esports. But the timeline was too late for him.
"So now I'm paving the way for my brother," Kollasch said. "He's in eighth grade and way better at League of Legends than I am."
Esports has caught fire in North Iowa with teams being fielded at most local schools, and a statewide gorverning body, the High School esports Association, in place.
The season began last week and will run eight weeks, with four postseason weeks for the qualifying teams.
Two Osage students recently learned they won scholarships to continue their education while playing esports in college. Waldorf University recently hired an esports coach with professional experience, and plans to build an esports arena.
And they all reported reading stories and seeing videos of professional gamers whose parents told them that gaming was not a viable option for a career and who are now making more than those parents.
The Knights' are already prepping for their next match. No. 1 priority on their list: making sure they're boned up on the strengths -- and weaknesses -- of their opponents.
"We're going to be ready," Fry said.