Newman student turns senior project into esports team

It was time for practice at Newman Catholic High School.

Like all good teams, the students talked openly about their record (1-1). They talked about how their opponents out-strategized them at their last match and how they could better prepare for that in the future. They talked about what led to their win, and how they could continue to build on that.

Maybe practice a little more on blocking goals?

Except there was no field, no ball, no spectators. In fact, they don't even have to be in the same room as their opponents. But make no mistake, these kids use all the same skills as their peers who participate in traditional athletics.

With their match last week against St. Ansgar and Bettendorf, Newman Catholic joined several schools in North Iowa forming an esports team. The team was the brainchild of student leader Alec Fry.

All Newman seniors are required to do a capstone project, and Fry's – at the request of Newman Principal Tony Adams – was to start an esports program.