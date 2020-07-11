Newman grad uses her crown to advocate for those with chronic illness

Princess of America is a national and natural pageant system for girls ages 4 to 24 that emphasizes community service.

Mason said being involved in pageants gave her the platform for Chronic STRENGTH, a support network for individuals with chronic illnesses.

She currently has two support groups, one for middle school and high school students and the other for college students at the University of Iowa.

Chronic STRENGTH

Mason said after she was diagnosed with POTS in high school, she got involved in online support groups on social media, but when she started attending the University of Iowa last fall, she wanted something more.

She started the Chronic STRENGTH support group in October with about 30 college students with different chronic illnesses meeting at an Iowa City coffee shop.

“It wasn’t so much talking about how awful our lives were or like every little thing we were struggling with but just having people around us that knew how hard it was sometimes to be in college,” Mason said.

She said the support groups, which meet informally every other week, went virtual this spring when the university ceased in-person classes.