Newman childcare and preschool participating in free and reduced price meals
Newman childcare and preschool participating in free and reduced price meals

The Newman Catholic childcare and preschool announced its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program on Monday.

According to a press release, meals are provided regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced price meals effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 is listed below.

Newman rates

Income and eligibility guidelines for free and reduced price meals, as provided by Newman Catholic.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

