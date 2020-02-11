Newman Catholic student's constitutional knowledge earns her trip to D.C.

“It matters so much – their recognition and their hard work mattered so much that somebody of that importance came to the luncheon to be their speaker and to be with them and to pass out their award,” she said.

From the 100 finalists, Worman was the first of five students and their teachers chosen by a random drawing to attend a week-long education work session in Washington, D.C., by Close Up Foundation, Feb. 16-21.

“Hailey and I were shocked,” Nuehring said.

Worman said she was surprised when they pulled her name out of the hat full of little pieces of paper.

“I never win stuff like that, so I wasn’t expecting my name to be drawn,” she said. “That was a fun surprise.”

The room was silent when they started pulling names out of the hat, and when the first name was Worman’s Nuehring said she gasped so loudly everyone in the room could hear it.

“I was so shocked, and Hailey’s face said it all: she was so stunned and shocked that her name got picked and this was going to be a reality for her,” she said.

Since she has never been to the Capitol before, Worman said she is most excited to see all the monuments and memorials.