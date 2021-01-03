Newman Catholic Schools give back over the holiday season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I thought this would be my way of helping someone else who may not be as lucky as me,” McGuire said.

Christmas placemats and gift bags for Good Shepherd

Jen Smith is a second grade teacher at Newman Catholic whose sister works at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. 10 years ago, Smith’s sister asked her if her students would be willing to decorate placemats and gift bags for the holiday season.

Smith took the idea and ran with it, asking the entire K-5 if they would be willing to participate. They happily agreed.

Now, 10 years later, both Smith and her sister look forward to it every year.

“The kids just absolutely love doing it for the care centers,” Smith said. “We talk to the kids and tell them what they’re for and what’s going on. We talk about Good Shepherd and how people are living there.”

The students are given plain white placemats and decorate them any way they want. Some keep it basic by just coloring green and red stripes, while others write messages and draw pictures.

Smith says both the students and the residents get excited about the placemats and gift bags.