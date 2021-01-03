 Skip to main content
Newman Catholic Schools give back over the holiday season
Newman Catholic Schools give back over the holiday season

With the holiday season coming to a close, the moments before returning back to the day-to-day bustle of normal life provides many the opportunity to look back and reflect on the positive things that have happened during it.

For the Newman Catholic School System, the school made sure its presence was felt throughout the North Iowa community.

Whether it was dressing up to raise money for a food bank, or spreading cheer throughout area care centers and nursing homes – the school was active this holiday season. Here’s a look into some of the ways Newman Catholic made an impact.

Student placemats

Newman Catholic second grader Kendrick Bosch shows off his placemat that he made for Good Shepherd.

Christmas videos for care centers

For many years now, the Newman Catholic choir would visit different care centers in the North Iowa area to sing Christmas carols and spread holiday cheer.

Because of the restrictions that COVID-19 forces the care centers to impose, choir director Harold Arians and his students knew they couldn’t physically go to the care centers this year. But his students still wanted to get involved.

“One of them said that maybe we could make a video,” Arians said. “They were just thinking at that time, just a couple Christmas carols at the time. We just started talking and it got bigger.”

Outside of the Christmas carols, students made comedy routines and a barber shop quartet group. One student talked on camera about how much Christmas meant to him. When the Christmas variety show video was finished, it ended up being over an hour long.

Even students who didn’t want to be on camera still made sure they were involved. Those students looked up area care centers to send the video to. In the end, the video was sent out to over 20 care centers in North Iowa.

“It really turned out to be pretty cool, and I’m really proud of them,” Arians said. “We all have different gifts that we’re called to share.”

NC virtual christmas

Students from Newman Catholic perform on camera. 

Students helped pick out Angel Trees

For about a decade, the district has worked with Riverside Friends Church in Mason City on the Angel Tree program – a program that helps ensure kids get gifts from a parent who is incarcerated.

Molly McGuire is a senior at Newman Catholic who knew she needed to get involved this holiday season. When her teacher told her class about this program, she knew this was her way to be active.

“Me and my friend signed up and picked out one of the trees – which was one of the kids,” McGuire said. “I just thought it was a really cool thing and I wanted to help kids who don’t maybe have the same situation as me.”

For each Angel Tree, there was a Christmas list for the child. McGuire and other students were tasked with going out and getting the gifts. The kids would receive the gift, the Gospel and a personal message of love from their mom or dad in prison.

“I thought this would be my way of helping someone else who may not be as lucky as me,” McGuire said.

Christmas placemats and gift bags for Good Shepherd

Jen Smith is a second grade teacher at Newman Catholic whose sister works at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. 10 years ago, Smith’s sister asked her if her students would be willing to decorate placemats and gift bags for the holiday season.

Smith took the idea and ran with it, asking the entire K-5 if they would be willing to participate. They happily agreed.

Now, 10 years later, both Smith and her sister look forward to it every year.

“The kids just absolutely love doing it for the care centers,” Smith said. “We talk to the kids and tell them what they’re for and what’s going on. We talk about Good Shepherd and how people are living there.”

The students are given plain white placemats and decorate them any way they want. Some keep it basic by just coloring green and red stripes, while others write messages and draw pictures.

Placemats

A stack of placemats that Newman Catholic students made for Good Shepherd.

Smith says both the students and the residents get excited about the placemats and gift bags.

“They love the fact that these kids are taking time and making these for them,” Smith said. “I think it’s a thing on both sides, but I think it’s a great lesson for the kids to really think about what it feels like to be there for someone else.”

Volunteered for Salvation Army, Toys for Tots

As a leadership exercise, the Top of Iowa Conference sends some of its teams and athletes to help with a toy drive and food drive. This year, teams couldn’t get together to do that due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, each individual school district was allowed to bring in their students one school at a time. Juniors and seniors from Newman Catholic went for a day to help do their part.

“This year, the parents weren’t allowed in. Our students were doing the shopping,” Athletic Director Alex Bohl said. “They were given a child’s name, their interest, and how old they were. Our students actually went around and put together a bag of toys and goodies for those kids.”

The parents would wait outside and the students brought the bags of gifts out to them.

In the past, the exercise was a juniors-only leadership requirement, but this year both juniors and seniors participated. According to Bohl, the experience can be kind of an eye-opening thing for his students.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that I think our kids are kind of guarded a little bit and don’t see some of the challenges that other families may face – even in our own community,” Bohl said. “For our kids to get the opportunity to help and give back and use their gifts and talents that they have for others, it’s very meaningful to our kids, but also the recipients.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

