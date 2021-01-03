Newman Catholic Schools give back over the holiday season

With the holiday season coming to a close, the moments before returning back to the day-to-day bustle of normal life provides many the opportunity to look back and reflect on the positive things that have happened during it.
For the Newman Catholic School System, the school made sure its presence was felt throughout the North Iowa community.
Whether it was dressing up to raise money for a food bank, or spreading cheer throughout area care centers and nursing homes – the school was active this holiday season. Here’s a look into some of the ways Newman Catholic made an impact.
Christmas videos for care centers
For many years now, the Newman Catholic choir would visit different care centers in the North Iowa area to sing Christmas carols and spread holiday cheer.
Because of the restrictions that COVID-19 forces the care centers to impose, choir director Harold Arians and his students knew they couldn’t physically go to the care centers this year. But his students still wanted to get involved.
“One of them said that maybe we could make a video,” Arians said. “They were just thinking at that time, just a couple Christmas carols at the time. We just started talking and it got bigger.”
Outside of the Christmas carols, students made comedy routines and a barber shop quartet group. One student talked on camera about how much Christmas meant to him. When the Christmas variety show video was finished, it ended up being over an hour long.
Even students who didn’t want to be on camera still made sure they were involved. Those students looked up area care centers to send the video to. In the end, the video was sent out to over 20 care centers in North Iowa.
“It really turned out to be pretty cool, and I’m really proud of them,” Arians said. “We all have different gifts that we’re called to share.”
Students helped pick out Angel Trees
For about a decade, the district has worked with Riverside Friends Church in Mason City on the Angel Tree program – a program that helps ensure kids get gifts from a parent who is incarcerated.
Molly McGuire is a senior at Newman Catholic who knew she needed to get involved this holiday season. When her teacher told her class about this program, she knew this was her way to be active.
“Me and my friend signed up and picked out one of the trees – which was one of the kids,” McGuire said. “I just thought it was a really cool thing and I wanted to help kids who don’t maybe have the same situation as me.”
For each Angel Tree, there was a Christmas list for the child. McGuire and other students were tasked with going out and getting the gifts. The kids would receive the gift, the Gospel and a personal message of love from their mom or dad in prison.
“I thought this would be my way of helping someone else who may not be as lucky as me,” McGuire said.
Christmas placemats and gift bags for Good Shepherd
Jen Smith is a second grade teacher at Newman Catholic whose sister works at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. 10 years ago, Smith’s sister asked her if her students would be willing to decorate placemats and gift bags for the holiday season.
Smith took the idea and ran with it, asking the entire K-5 if they would be willing to participate. They happily agreed.
Now, 10 years later, both Smith and her sister look forward to it every year.
“The kids just absolutely love doing it for the care centers,” Smith said. “We talk to the kids and tell them what they’re for and what’s going on. We talk about Good Shepherd and how people are living there.”
The students are given plain white placemats and decorate them any way they want. Some keep it basic by just coloring green and red stripes, while others write messages and draw pictures.
Smith says both the students and the residents get excited about the placemats and gift bags.
“They love the fact that these kids are taking time and making these for them,” Smith said. “I think it’s a thing on both sides, but I think it’s a great lesson for the kids to really think about what it feels like to be there for someone else.”
Volunteered for Salvation Army, Toys for Tots
As a leadership exercise, the Top of Iowa Conference sends some of its teams and athletes to help with a toy drive and food drive. This year, teams couldn’t get together to do that due to COVID-19 restrictions.
However, each individual school district was allowed to bring in their students one school at a time. Juniors and seniors from Newman Catholic went for a day to help do their part.
“This year, the parents weren’t allowed in. Our students were doing the shopping,” Athletic Director Alex Bohl said. “They were given a child’s name, their interest, and how old they were. Our students actually went around and put together a bag of toys and goodies for those kids.”
The parents would wait outside and the students brought the bags of gifts out to them.
In the past, the exercise was a juniors-only leadership requirement, but this year both juniors and seniors participated. According to Bohl, the experience can be kind of an eye-opening thing for his students.
“It’s an unfortunate thing that I think our kids are kind of guarded a little bit and don’t see some of the challenges that other families may face – even in our own community,” Bohl said. “For our kids to get the opportunity to help and give back and use their gifts and talents that they have for others, it’s very meaningful to our kids, but also the recipients.”
Thank You
Thank you for all the cards I received for my 96th birthday. Each card held a special memory. Thanks for the memories.
Alta Hansen
Kaylah Godfrey attains Master's
Congratulations to Kaylah Godfrey who graduated with honors from UNI on November 28th with her Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology. She will be starting her job with Central Rivers Area Education Agency in January as a school SLP.
We are so very proud of you Kaylah.
Love, from the Godfrey & Hepperly families.
Ted Wisman, 80
This awesome guy is celebrating his 80th birthday on January 3rd.
Please help us celebrate with a card shower. Wishes can be sent to 20722 Poplar Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401.
All our Love, Your Wife & Family
Happy 50th Anniversary!
Steve and Shelley (Stanton) Moore of Mason City were married January 1, 1971 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, IA. They have two children, daughter Shannon (Mike) Janssen of Mason City and son Zach (Kelly) Moore with two grandchildren Zoey and Kellan of Sewickley, PA. Family fur babies are Sparky, KC and Shelby. Family will celebrate when they can all be together in 2021. Here's to a Happy NEW Year everyone!
Thank You
THANK YOU hardly seems enough to say for all the cards I received for my 80th birthday.
I enjoyed and appreciated each one.
May God Bless you for your thoughtfulness.
Dorothy Kahl
Prayer to Saint Anthony
Thank you St. Anthony for helping DM find what had been lost and for all my prayers you have interceded for me. RP
This prayer to St. Anthony asks for help in finding missing items:
Saint Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find (mention your petition) which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss.
To this favor I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen.
Leo Chisholm, 90
90th birthday, Leo Chisholm
No big party this time due to the virus. So we decided to have a card shower for dad.
Send cards to Leo Chisholm at 5 Presidential Court, Osage, Iowa 50461.
His birthday is December 24th. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Thank You
Thank you so much for all the cards we received for our 60th Wedding Anniversary. We appreciate everyone thinking about us and taking the time to send a card!
Thank you,
Wendell and Karen Westphal
Idona Schott, 105
Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.
In lieu of a party due to the pandemic in Iowa, she would enjoy a card, a letter, or even a phone call of congratulations sent to her at 300 Second Street NE, Apt 300, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Schroeder, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Perry and Sandi Schroeder!
Perry and Sandi Schroeder of Garner were married December 19, 1970.
Celebrating with them are their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Doris Boehnke, 93
Doris Boehnke will turn 93 on December 23rd.
Birthday wishes for Doris can be sent to her at 1030 260th Street, Ventura, IA 50482.
Happy Birthday Mom from your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We hope you have a wonderful day!!
In Memorium
FOR OUR SON BEN HANSON
WE’LL MISS YOU AT CHRISTMAS
You never said I’m leaving,
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone.
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,
you who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed.
I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,
that by your grace my request will be granted.
(Clearly express what you want,
and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)
May I receive your blessings and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request,
place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,
so that his name and fame will grow.
Wilson, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Mom & Dad!
Gordon and Linda Wilson are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married December 18, 1970. Celebrating with them is their son Bryan and daughter-in-law Ashley, and 2 grandchildren Hannah and Harper Wilson. Cards can be sent to them at: 5 Crystal Heights Place, Ventura, IA 50482. A family party will be planned at a later date.
DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.
DeEtta has six children: Randy (Mary Kay) Pearce, Plymouth, MN; Rick (Colleen) Pearce, Rockwell; Ron (Arlina - deceased) Pearce, Ankeny; Roger (Dee) Pearce, Mason City; Rob (JoAnn) Pearce, Mason City; and Deb (Todd) Kalkwarf, Aplington. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to DeEtta at: 603 S Tennessee Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy birthday! We all love you so very much!
Jackie Eden, 80
Jackie Eden
is turning 80 years
~ young ~
on December 14th!
Help her celebrate with birthday wishes,
notes, memories or photos
Send to:
PO Box 83
333 Way Avenue
Woden, IA 50484
Root - 50th Anniversary
Card Shower:
Leon and Bev Root will celebrate 50 years of marriage on December 27, 2020. Their family invites everyone to shower them with cards for their celebration.
Please send cards and memories to Leon and Bev Root, 930 200th St, Latimer, IA 50452.
Thank You
A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.
Thanks to all our family & friends for the all cards and best wishes. We deeply appreciate all of you!
Bob & Phyllis Rodgers
Patty Smith, 90
Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!
Please help her celebrate with a card or good wishes.
Cards/messages can be sent to 1634 Fourth Street SW, Mason City, IA. 50401.
Noon Rotary Club December Student of the Month, Nguyen Cao
Nguyen Cao, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Tuan Cao and Ai Pham, and sister of Kiet and Louis Cao.
Nguyen has been a member of Mason City High School choir for three years, art club for two years, and science club for one year. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her community service includes volunteering at One Vision and school community services day.
Nguyen plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in apparel design and architecture.
Milestone achieved
Congratulations to Anamaria Canchola's National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) Virtual Induction on December 2, 2020. Master of Social Work Program at Walden University - Concentration: Advanced Clinical Practice. Anticipating graduation in summer 2021. Anamaria was awarded Phi Alpha Honor Society in August 2019. In August 2018, Anamaria accepted an academic scholarship of $12,000 from Walden University. We are very proud of you, Steve, Aaron, & Anthony Canchola
Bernice Kirk, 101
Bernice Kirk is celebrating her 101st birthday on December 11, 2020. Because of the covid, there will be no party, but cards are welcome.
Her address is as follows:
Bernice Kirk
216 Third Street North
PO Box 613
Rockwell, Iowa 50469
Nicholas, 70 years
Bill and Mary Lou Nicholas are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married December 17, 1950, at the First Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Celebrating with them are their 3 sons Bill (Barb) Nicholas, Greg (Julie) Nicholas, Jeff (JoAnn) Nicholas, 5 grandchildren Carolyn (Gabe) Haugland, Greg (Erin) Nicholas, Emily (Cory) Gerdts, Andrew (Paige) Nicholas, Victoria Nicholas and 9 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to them at: 3554 Ocean Drive 704S, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
Margery Demaray, 90
Margery Field Demaray celebrated her 90th birthday in her home at 1717 Indigo Avenue, Rudd, Iowa. Margie is the Mother of five sons and their wives, Roger and Lou Ann, Ron and Ellen, Randy and Wendy, Rick and Julie and Russ and Candy. Grandmother to 12 and Great Grandmother to 22.
Alta Hansen, 96
Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to the future and the vaccine. Please help us celebrate Alta with a card or kind word. Greetings may be sent to her at 812 16th N.E., Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Thank You
Thank you to my family and friends for all the cards and greetings you sent me on my 90th birthday.
You gave me a wonderful day of great memories.
Betty Graversen
Harlan, 50 years
Pat and Carol (Josten) Harlan of Clear Lake celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small family supper in Colorado.
They were married on November 28, 1970, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner, Iowa.
The couple call Clear Lake home and love going out on the water with friends and family. They also spend time in Venice, Florida, where they enjoy biking, playing pickle-ball and going to the beach.
The Harlan's have two children, Sean (Colleen) and Theresa. They also have two granddaughters, Alayna and Evaline.
Happy 50th Birthday Brad Hill
Please help us wish this very special guy a Happy 50th Birthday on December 11th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 323 Lakeview Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.
All our love to you Bradley ~ your family
Thank You
How grateful we are for all the cards, calls, messages and various other ways you made our anniversary very special.
Thank you each and every one of you.
Bud and Pauline Johnson
Dorothy Kahl, 80
Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kahl, Daniel Kahl and Jill (Kahl) Ritch as we commemorate this milestone with a card shower. Well wishes can be sent to 501 S Tennessee Place #302, Mason City, IA 50401-4338.
Lois Goeman, 90
Lois Goeman will turn 90 on December 8th. Help us in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Lois at: 215 Country Club Drive Apt A, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
Willert, 25 years
Looks like we made it! 25 YEARS! SO much to be THANKFUL for! Scott & Lori Willert of 4211 Tulip Lane (Bolan), Kensett, IA 50448, married November 18, 1995. Thanks to our parents Joe & Linda (Koppen) Nydegger of Bolan and Carrol (and late Ruth) Willert of Thompson. Thanks to our children Kelsie & Cole attending UNI. Thanks to our relatives, church family, and friends who shared the past 25 years with us!
Thank You
We are very grateful to our children, Kelli Duren and Chris Holahan, for organizing our 50th Wedding Anniversary announcement.
Thank you to all of our family and friends for the thoughts and gifts you shared with us.
Patrick and Diana Holahan
Larsen, 50 years
Rick and Linda Larsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary November 28th. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lamont, Iowa.
They have a daughter Lori Hillman (son in law Arlington), son Charles, and three grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, and Callie. Please join them in celebrating. Cards may be sent to: 2024 Lime Kiln Road, Osage, Iowa 50461.
Butterfield, 70 years
William Roland Butterfield and Martha Jean (Baker) Butterfield, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 1, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 15696 Nettle Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. They have six children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Married at 17 and 19 years old, Bill and Martha’s love and precious union has been for 25,568 days. They have had the courage and the faith to walk hand in hand along the path of God’s own plan he laid out for them that amazing day, December 1, 1950. Bill and Martha have been entrepreneurs in the Mason City area for decades owning businesses, rental properties and Butterfield Farm.
Thank You
Many thanks to my family and friends for all the cards, calls, and flowers I received for my birthday.
I am so grateful.
Mary Coyle
Betty Taylor, 90
Betty Taylor, formerly of Swaledale, will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 4, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, a family celebration will not be possible. Betty would be greatly blessed by a card shower from family and friends.
Cards can be sent to:
Rockwell Care Center
707 Elm St East
Rockwell, IA 50469
Happy 70th Anniversary
Kenneth and Ruth Benjegerdes - November 26, 2020
Love from your family: Steven, Karen, Marian, Barbara, and Gary
Retirement
It’s happening. It just got real.
Stan is retiring.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.