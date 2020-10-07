Newman Catholic marching band makes return

Hines is not exactly sure when Newman Catholic last had a marching band, but fellow teachers tell her it has been at least 40 years.

Hines is in her second year teaching at Newman Catholic, and admits that the process of putting together a marching band has been stressful at times. As a young teacher, she has never taught marching band before, and was worried about things like being on the field at the right time.

There is a lot more that goes into marching band preparations than for pep band, with things like drill, marching coordination, and even what songs to choose, that would make for an entertaining show.

With all the COVID-19 health restrictions and guidelines, it has been a wild year for everyone, the Newman band included. While the new, on-field performances can be nerve-wracking, Hines is choosing to embrace the scare.

"That is something we’ve talked a lot about this quarter," Hines said. "It’s new, it’s changed. It's unexpected, and out of our comfort zone and scary, but how can we make still make it the best experience that we can, regardless of all the things against us?"

As a senior, band member Jacob Wolf said that he is proud to be a part of a group that is making school history.