Newman Catholic goes virtual with 'top' events

With safety and mitigation strategies in mind, the Newman Catholic school district has gone virtual with some of its top events so far this school year.

The grade 6-12 band and choir pre-recorded its fall Harvest Harmonies concert and presented the event online. According to school officials, members of the community were happy with the outcome.

The Newman Catholic Booster Club also gave volleyball fans an option to view games this season by watching a live-stream instead of visiting the gym. The club will plan on doing this for basketball season as well.

Also moved online is the God's Portion Day/Gala fundraiser. The event is important in funding tuition scholarships, teachers and more. Newman Catholic will hold an auction for table and ticket purchasers to present items up for bid through Google Meets and Facebook Live at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.

After the exclusive auction at 6 p.m., a two-week auction will be opened up at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. The auction is open to everyone and will launch on the Fox auction company website. You can find that at newmancatholicfoundation.com/gala.

With virtual events becoming more and more common for districts, Newman Catholic has made online experiences available many times so far this year, and will continue to do so moving forward, according to school officials.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

