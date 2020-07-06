Newman Catholic celebrates class of 2020

The Newman Catholic Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation on June 28 in the high school gymnasium.
The day began with the school's traditional baccalaureate Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Scholarships and awards were given after the Mass and honors students were recognized after diplomas were awarded.
Graduating senior Jack Lander gave a senior reflection.
Due to circumstances with COVID-19, the Newman Catholic Band & Choir did not present the traditional “Newman Loyalty” commencement song. To keep the tradition, a recording of the 1972 Newman Catholic Choir, directed by Michael Phelan, was played.
The ceremony is also available on the Newman Catholic Facebook page.
The following students graduated with highest honors: Lily Castle, Braden Petree, Emily Shatek and Gabrielle Singer. Graduating with honors were: Grace Clark, Alec Frey, Paige Leininger, Jenna Retterath, Kailah Thompson and Hailey Worman.
And here is the list of awards earned by seniors:
LOGAN ALLISON: NCHS letter winner, Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Member, Ellsworth Community College Athletic Scholarship, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship.
LAUREN ANDREWS: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Academic letter winner, NCHS letter winner, John Fassbinder Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society.
PHOENIX BARLAS: NCHS letter winner, Betty Greer Scholarship, River City Extension Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Technical, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Computers.
JADEN BROUWER: NCHS letter winner, Saint John Newman Scholarship.
LILLIAN CASTLE: TIC All Academic Team, YIELD, John Fassbinder Scholarship, NCHS Academic letter winner, NCHS letter winner, E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Award, ISU Academic Scholarship, Ray Vega Student/Athlete Award, ISU Loyal Scholar, Nyhus Family Scholarship, Physical Fitness Award, Charles C. and Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Female Athlete, NCHS National Honor Society, Red Cord Award, Silver Cord Award, TIC Academic Excellence, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship, High School Mentor.
GRACE CLARK: NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Science, Knights of Columbus Scholarship, St. Mary's Roseville Scholarship, NCHS Academic letter winner, 30 Couples Bridge Scholarship, Charles C. and Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Science.
RILEY DREWELOW: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS letter winner, NCHS Academic letter winner, Mary Ann Eisenmann Scholarship, UNI Foundation Scholarship, Frank and Gertrude Swed Memorial Scholarship.
JOHN FITZSIMMONS: TIC All Academic Team, YIELD, NCHS letter winner, Physical Fitness Award, Father Heles Award, River City Kiwanis Scholarship, Charles C. and Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, Knights of Columbus member, NCHS National Honor Society, Noon Rotary Student of the Month.
ALEC FREY: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS letter winner, ISU Forever Scholar Scholarship, John Fassbinder Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society, Red Cord Award, Silver Cord Award, Sunrise Rotary student of the month.
KATHERINE JACOBS: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, NCHS Letter Winner, Lewerke Family Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society, Sunrise Rotary student of the month.
COLLIN KOLLASCH: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Letter Winner, YEA NIACC Scholarship, Betty Geer Scholarship, David and Jamey Moore Scholarship, Cindy Pope Memorial Scholarship, Spirit of Newman Scholarship in Memory of Dave and Jan McLinn, Knights of Columbus Member, Physical Fitness Award, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Arts, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Arts, NCHS National Honor Society, Silver Cord Award.
SAMUEL KRATZ: NCHS Letter Winner, NIACC Athletic Scholarship, Betty Geer Scholarship, Al Connor Student/Athlete Award, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Male Athlete, CENT Credit Union Scholarship, Sara Lynn Knoll Memorial Scholarship.
JACK LANDER: TIC All Academic Team, Mason City Youth Action Team, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, NCHS Letter Winner, VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest Scholarship, ISU Forever Scholar Academic Scholarship, USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, Nathan Sills Memorial Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society, Silver Cord Award, High School Mentor, Noon Rotary student of the month.
PAIGE LEININGER: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, NCHS letter winner, ARMY Reserve Athletic/Scholar Award, Richard C. Keith, IMT Insurance Scholarship, CENT Credit Union Scholarship, Charles C. & Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, NCHS National, Honor Society, Red Cord Award, Silver Cord Award, High School Mentor, Sunrise Rotary student of the month.
MADILYNN LOATS: NCHS Letter Winner, Northwestern College Theatre Production Scholarship, Northwestern College Academic Scholarship, Charles C. & Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Speech, Silver Cord Award, High School Mentor.
LUCERO MARTINEZ: Advantage Iowa Award, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, Cindy Pope Memorial Scholarship, Jerome Barr Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, Silver Cord Award.
GRACE MAZNIO: NCHS letter winner, Red Cord Award, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship.
BLAKE NELSON: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS letter winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, Claire Festl Memorial Scholarship, Spirit of Newman Scholarship in Memory of Rich ard Cornelius.
CHLOE NELSON: NCHS letter winner, NIACC Link Scholarship.
JACOB NELSON: NCHS letter winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, Claire Festl Memorial Scholarship.
ETHAN OBERMIRE: NCHS Letter Winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, Red Cord Award, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship, High School Mentor.
BLAKE PANG: TIC All Academic Team, YIELD, NCHS Letter, Winner, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Junior Board of Directors, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Business.
BRADEN PETREE: TIC All Academic Team, Mason City Youth Action Team, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, ISU Loyal Scholar Scholarship, Voice of Democracy Award Winner, KIMT Scholastic All Star, Des Moines Register Academic All State Award, Army Reserve Athlete/Scholar Award, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Math, Iowa Engineering North Iowa Chapter Scholarship, YIELD, NCHS Letter Winner, Clear Lake Bank and Trust Junior Board of Directors, Young Family Memorial Scholarship, John Fassbinder Scholarship, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Math, NCHS National Honor Society, Silver Cord Award, TIC Academic Excellence, Sunrise Rotary Student of the month, Physical Fitness Award.
LUCAS PISTEK: TIC All Academic Team, Young Family Memorial Scholarship, NCHS Letter Winner, The Panther Impact Award Scholarship, Worth County Development Authority-WCDA, Catholic Daughters of the America Scholarship, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, NCHS National Honor Society, Silver Cord Award, Physical Fitness Award.
DELANIE PRETHOLT: Betty Geer Scholarship, NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Charles C. & Vivian Kelly Memorial Scholarship, Alpha Delta Pi Scholarship.
JENNA RETTERATH: NCHS Academic Letter Winner, TIC All Academic Team, Mason City Youth Action Team, NCHS Letter Winner, The Panther Impact Award Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society, Cindy Pope Memorial Scholarship, Nathan Sills Memorial Scholarship, Mason City Noon Rotary Scholarship, Red Cord Award, Silver Cord Award, Noon Rotary student of the month, Physical Fitness Award.
NICHOLAS SCHMIDT: NCHS Letter Winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, Red Cord Award.
EMILY SHATEK: NCHS Academic Letter Winner, YIELD, NCHS Letter Winner, Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award, ISU Loyal Scholar, KIMT Scholastic All Star Award, Globe Gazette Star Class for Music, Young Family Memorial Scholarship, John Fassbinder Scholarship, Cade Plueggenkuhle Memorial Scholarship, Mason City Noon Rotary Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Award, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Music, NCHS National Honor Society, Silver Cord Award, TIC Academic Excellence, Noon Rotary Student of the Month.
CLAYTAN SMITH: NCHS Letter Winner, Red Cord Award, United States Army Enlistee
GRANT SMITH: TIC All Academic Team, Mason City Youth Action Team, NCHS Letter Winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, NIACC Link Scholarship, NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Jim Gogg Memorial Award, Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship, Curries Company Scholarship, Silver Cord Award.
GABRIELLE SNYDER: National Merit Scholar Finalist, NCHS Letter Winner, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, Young Family Memorial Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Social Studies, Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Social Studies, Silver Cord Award, TIC Academic Excellence, Noon Rotary Student of the month.
KAILAH THOMPSON: TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, Mason City Youth Action Team, NCHS Letter Winner, NIACC Athletic Scholarship, USMC Distinguished Athlete Award, Betty Geer Scholarship, Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship, NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Ruth Geary Memorial Scholarship, NCHS National Honor Society, Red Cord Award, TIC Academic Excellence, Sunrise Rotary student of the month.
CAEL WOLLNER: NCHS Letter Winner, Betty Geer Scholarship, NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Nyhus Family Scholarship, Kelly Philips Memorial Scholarship, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship.
HAILEY WORMAN: Top of Iowa Academic Outstanding Performance for Language Arts, NCHS National Honor Society, Red Cord Award, High School Mentor, Sunrise Rotary student of the month, Physical Fitness Award, TIC All Academic Team, NCHS Letter Winner, NCHS Academic Letter Winner, Robert Smiley Scholarship Award Recipient, DAR Good Citizen Award Winner, Bernie Saggau Award, Betty Geer Scholarship, NIACC Presidents Scholarship, Spirit of Newman Scholarship in Memory of Jerry Dunbar, Alpha Delta Pi Scholarship, Globe Gazette Star Class Award for Language Arts.
