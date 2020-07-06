Newman Catholic celebrates class of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation on June 28 in the high school gymnasium.

The day began with the school's traditional baccalaureate Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Scholarships and awards were given after the Mass and honors students were recognized after diplomas were awarded.

Graduating senior Jack Lander gave a senior reflection.

Due to circumstances with COVID-19, the Newman Catholic Band & Choir did not present the traditional “Newman Loyalty” commencement song. To keep the tradition, a recording of the 1972 Newman Catholic Choir, directed by Michael Phelan, was played.

The ceremony is also available on the Newman Catholic Facebook page.

The following students graduated with highest honors: Lily Castle, Braden Petree, Emily Shatek and Gabrielle Singer. Graduating with honors were: Grace Clark, Alec Frey, Paige Leininger, Jenna Retterath, Kailah Thompson and Hailey Worman.

And here is the list of awards earned by seniors:

LOGAN ALLISON: NCHS letter winner, Knights of Columbus Scholarship and Member, Ellsworth Community College Athletic Scholarship, Adam Hanig Memorial Scholarship.