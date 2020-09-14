New water main work in Mason City starting Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As one round of water main work in Mason City ends, another round is set to begin.

On Monday, water main work in the northeast portion of town was tapped to wind down. On Wednesday, the city's water supply division will begin flushing water mains in the uptown area.

According to a press release from Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant for the city's engineering department, the work covers Fifth Street North to Fifth Street South and from Washington Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue and is set to last until Sept. 30.

"Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink," the press release read. "Caution should be used when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining."

The release also noted that residents should not park "near or across from fire hydrants during this period of time."