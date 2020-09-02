 Skip to main content
New round of water main work in Mason City set for Friday
Just a few days after city workers beginning water main flushing in the northeast portion of Mason City, that work has expanded to other parts of town. 

Starting Friday, Sept. 4, Mason City's Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains in the southeast quadrant of town for all areas east of Federal Avenue and south of Highway 122

According to a press release from Nancy Alexander, an administrative assistant from the city's engineering department, that work is expected to continue through Sept. 18. Alexander went on to note that residents may notice slight discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed but that the water is safe to drink. 

However, she did say that caution "should be used when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

