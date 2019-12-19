New Iowa House Republican leaders named

Majority Republicans in the Iowa House have elected Rep. Mike Sexton of Rockwell City as House majority whip for the 2020 session, which begins Jan. 13.

The 53-member House GOP caucus on Tuesday also elected Reps. Holly Brink of Oskaloosa and Jon Thorup of Knoxville to serve as assistant majority leaders.

The newly elected representatives will join the House Republican leadership team of Speaker-elect Pat Grassley of New Hartford, House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley and Speaker Pro Tem-elect John Wills of Spirit Lake.

Other assistant-majority leaders in the Iowa House include Reps. Dan Huseman of Aurelia and Louie Zumbach of Coggon.

