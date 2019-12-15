Trace Kendig of Polk City has been hired to serve as the chief of the Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Bureau, the DNR announced.
Kendig, an avid boater, has served as a law enforcement officer in Iowa since 2001, working at various agencies. He has been police chief in Polk City since May 2016.
Kendig is a graduate of Simpson College with a master’s degree in criminal justice and a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
He will assume his DNR duties Jan. 13 and oversee a bureau that has 81 conservation officers.
All conservation officers are certified state peace officers with the authority to enforce Iowa laws related to hunting, trapping, fishing, navigation, commercial fishing, snowmobiling and all-terrain vehicles. They also investigate any incidents related to outdoor recreation.
