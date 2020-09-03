New active COVID-19 cases outpaced recoveries in Cerro Gordo County over the past week

The difference a week can make in the age of COVID-19.
A week ago, numbers in Cerro Gordo County showed that recoveries over a seven-day period were actually outpacing active cases. From Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, active cases dropped by 15 (from 203 to 188) as recoveries went up by 45 (from 493 to 538). Overall cases went up by 30 (from 696 to 726).
In the week since, those numbers tell a different story.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 2, active cases increased by 78 while 40 new recoveries were logged. In total, the overall case count went from 726 to 844. While the positive test rate for the county had long floated around 7.5%, it now sits at 8.3% for the past 14 days. Those numbers are reflective of broader statewide trends.
At the beginning of the week, the state's public health data showed a rolling 14-day average of positive tests of just more than 10%. A major driver of that uptick has been the surges of cases in Iowa's college towns as students are now returning to campus for the fall semester. To try and mitigate that, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of bars and night clubs in six counties, including those counties where the state’s largest universities are located.
But, as the week has drawn to a close, the positive test rate is now up above 11% and Iowa has 23 counties with their cases per 100,000 population numbers above 2,000, including Wright County. Cerro Gordo County is just below that particular threshold with 1,998 per 100,000.
Reynolds has said that the state will wait to see if such numbers drop before officials consider further mitigation strategies. State data indicated 740 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning, pushing the state past 66,000 known positive cases. Four additional deaths increased the fatality total to 1,125. Based on available comparisons, the state has the fifth-highest positive test rate in the country.
As the state as a whole waits for next steps, municipalities have to play the waiting game as well.
In Mason City, Mayor Bill Schickel has made it clear that the city can issue mask mandates and other mitigation strategies in local public buildings but broader gathering bans or bar closures risk clashing with current state procedures. At a press conference on Wednesday, Schickel acknowledged that such public efforts have an even greater importance as kids have headed back to school and added another challenge for virus mitigation.
Across the state, there are nine counties with positive case rates above 15%, which changes how school districts within those counties can operate.
If a district hits that threshold, it's able to switch to online-only learning. Otherwise, some form of hybrid or full in-person learning is required. The two worst counties for positive test rates right now are Johnson at 24.5% and Story at 22.7%. Late Tuesday, a district in Polk County confirmed that a special education teacher died from complications caused by COVID-19. The Associated Press pointed out in the story that "The death is believed to be among the first of an Iowa educator during the pandemic."
