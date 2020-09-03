New active COVID-19 cases outpaced recoveries in Cerro Gordo County over the past week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The difference a week can make in the age of COVID-19.

A week ago, numbers in Cerro Gordo County showed that recoveries over a seven-day period were actually outpacing active cases. From Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, active cases dropped by 15 (from 203 to 188) as recoveries went up by 45 (from 493 to 538). Overall cases went up by 30 (from 696 to 726).

In the week since, those numbers tell a different story.

From Aug. 25 to Sept. 2, active cases increased by 78 while 40 new recoveries were logged. In total, the overall case count went from 726 to 844. While the positive test rate for the county had long floated around 7.5%, it now sits at 8.3% for the past 14 days. Those numbers are reflective of broader statewide trends.