New abortion waiting period focus of lawsuit

DES MOINES — Two organizations filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop a 24-hour waiting period for abortions that was approved by Iowa lawmakers in the closing hours of the legislative session.
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit in state court. The suit seeks to block the measure and to impose a temporary injunction to stop it from taking effect July 1.
Opponents of the waiting period expect it to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights.
The waiting period was approved on the last day of a shortened legislative session when House Republicans added a last-minute amendment without debate to an unrelated bill.
Republicans had come up short for the 51 House votes they needed to set in motion a process to bring a constitutional amendment before voters by 2022 to state that nothing in that document created abortion rights.
House Republicans revamped a bill that dealt with life-sustaining medical decisions involving children to include language creating a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion — a move Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, decried as a “Trojan horse” bill amendment.
During the House debate, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, called House File 594 a “pathway” to “advance the pro-life movement” by requiring a physician to get written certification from the woman at least 24 hours before performing an abortion.
Proponents in the House and Senate said the language was in line with the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision that held a 24-hour waiting period was not an undue burden and similar to the way Iowans have to wait to get married, divorced or adopt children. They also pointed to 27 other states that have abortion waiting periods.
Both sides conceded the bill is an attempt to get the abortion issue back in front of the Iowa Supreme Court. Previously, Republicans revamped the judicial nominating process to give the governor more sway and a combination of deaths and retirements have enable Reynolds to appoint four of the current seven-justice panel.
“At no point has there ever been stated in our constitution that there is a right to an abortion,” said Lundgren. “It’s never been approved by this legislative body; it’s never been approved by Iowans who get to decide what our constitution looks like. This extreme action by our court creates a law that deeply effects the lives of Iowans and removes their voice from the discussion."
The waiting period has been a priority of Republicans who were angered by an Iowa Supreme Court ruling two years ago that found a 72-hour waiting period law was unconstitutional. The court also declared the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, including making decisions about abortion.
Since the last ruling, Reynolds has appointed four justices to the Iowa Supreme Court and Republicans are hopeful the current court will reach a different conclusion.
