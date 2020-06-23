New abortion waiting period focus of lawsuit

Proponents in the House and Senate said the language was in line with the 1992 U.S. Supreme Court decision that held a 24-hour waiting period was not an undue burden and similar to the way Iowans have to wait to get married, divorced or adopt children. They also pointed to 27 other states that have abortion waiting periods.

Both sides conceded the bill is an attempt to get the abortion issue back in front of the Iowa Supreme Court. Previously, Republicans revamped the judicial nominating process to give the governor more sway and a combination of deaths and retirements have enable Reynolds to appoint four of the current seven-justice panel.

“At no point has there ever been stated in our constitution that there is a right to an abortion,” said Lundgren. “It’s never been approved by this legislative body; it’s never been approved by Iowans who get to decide what our constitution looks like. This extreme action by our court creates a law that deeply effects the lives of Iowans and removes their voice from the discussion."

The waiting period has been a priority of Republicans who were angered by an Iowa Supreme Court ruling two years ago that found a 72-hour waiting period law was unconstitutional. The court also declared the Iowa Constitution guarantees women the right to control their own bodies, including making decisions about abortion.

Since the last ruling, Reynolds has appointed four justices to the Iowa Supreme Court and Republicans are hopeful the current court will reach a different conclusion.

