Neighbor recounts fire experience, family sets up GoFundMe

Bill Kammeyer is retired, but still usually wakes up around 5 a.m. On Wednesday, his morning routine changed him.

"I witnessed it from moment one, and I'm having problems with it still," he said.

Kammeyer lives almost directly across the street from 509 N. Washington Ave., the site of a house fire that left four children dead, one injured and burned a man badly enough he's still in the hospital.

All of the casualties were members of the McCluer family. Killed were John Michael, 12, Odin Thor, 10, Draco, 6, and Phenix, 3. The kids' father John Michael and 11-year-old Ravan were both injured as well.

Kammeyer lives alone and woke in his upstairs bedroom to the sounds of commotion.

"I let it go for a few minutes and it seemed to keep going on, so I got up out of bed and I looked through my window and I could see the blue and red lights flashing. I thought, 'Oh crap, something's going on,'" he said.

He descended the steps and opened his front door to the sight of a house completely ablaze with flames climbing out the windows on both floors.

He said he could see Ravan and the elder John Michael in the front yard with a police officer. John Michael was trying desperately to get back inside, but the officer held him back, Kammeyer said.

Kammeyer said another squad car pulled up and was able to get blankets around the two and get them out of there.

"Within three minutes of that... We have the most amazing fire department, police department, paramedics," he said. "Nobody has ever seen anything in action like that. There was no panic, there was no running around, but those (people) knew what they were doing."

Still hanging on to hope, Kammeyer said there was a point where he was not looking at a situation he wanted to look at.

"I've seen those kids out there playing every day. This man next door has three kids and they play with them everyday," he said.

He said he didn't know the Mcluers closely, but they had friendly interaction together.

"I see them every now and then," Kammeyer said. "I waived at them just the other day while I was raking the lawn. The father was driving by and my leaves were stacked up so high he (jokingly) said, 'Hey, man I got a shovel on my deck if you want to use it.'"

Kammeyer reiterated how impressed he was with emergency workers. He said even with flames flying out of the building firefighters "went right it." The MCFD announced Thursday that the blaze was started by an electrical power strip and has been ruled an accident.

"This is something I never thought I'd have to witness. To see a burning house and knowing what's inside is just unbelievable," Kammeyer said.

Fundraising efforts

A member of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with hospital and funeral, and other expenses. Almost $40,000 has already been raised as of Friday afternoon. The GoFundMe can be found by going to the site and searching for keyword: Mcluer.