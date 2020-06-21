Nedved Family Farm’s unique dairy operation continues to grow

Nedved’s Family Farms has been a unique operation from its earliest conception.
Dave and Alberta Nedved started the operation, located west of Hayfield in Hancock County, in the late 1970s and it has grown into a family affair, which includes their sons Nathan, Aaron and Brad.
The implementation of organic milk production and milking robots helps to sustain the dairy in times when other milk producers struggle to make a profit.
“I grew up on a farm where my Dad Elmer once had milk cows, but he quit the dairy and went into beef production," said Dave, who began selling Grade B canned milk in 1979. "After high school I went to Waldorf College in Forest City. Then I decided to get into farming with Dad, and started milking crossbred beef-dairy cows.
“I only had 10 to 12 cows so I could produce some income. In 1982, when we got married, we put in a milk pipeline and a setup for 32 cows. Later, we built a milking parlor and free stall loafing shed for our cows."
Dave said he wasn’t fond of chemicals and developed an itch when using regular seed corn, so in 2002 he started using no chemicals on the farm's crops.
"It took three years for us to become organic certified for our crops, and another year of feeding our livestock only organic feed to certify our dairy herd as organic in October of 2005,” he said.
Being innovators, the Nedveds later installed their four milking robots in January 2018.
Most dairy herdsmen spend a good amount of time in their parlors milking, but Dave and Brad spend much of their time scanning through information on a phone app, or on the large screen in their modern office, while the robots milk the cows.
“You’re not physically touching the cows, but you can see them through technology,” Brad said.
Each cow is fitted with a collar that contains a computer chip, which identifies her in the computer. Every three to four minutes, the computer updates data on each cow, which can be pulled up at any time. The information includes the cow’s temperature, whether she in ruminating, and milk temperature. The system also detect if a cow is in heat, so she can be artificial insemination serviced.
The information helps Brad and Dave determine each cow's health, and if they need treatment. All administered treatments are through organic remedies.
The computer system is also tied into the robotic milking system. When a cow is milked, her production is recorded automatically and the computerized system determines the number of times a cow can be milked.
A cow is enticed into the box (milking area) with sweet molasses pellets. The automatic milking unit, with cleaning brushes, slides under the cow’s udder. The brushes clean the udder and teats, and lasers help to position the milking cups on the cow’s teats.
Average time of milking is seven minutes, before the cow is released from the box. The Nedved herd averages around 2.8 milkings per day.
Because the herd is organically certified, the cows are required to obtain 30 percent of their dry matter from pasture during the grazing season. A large portion of the home farm is divided into paddocks to supply the cows with fresh grass.
“Organic milk pricing is stable and runs about 30 percent higher than traditional markets,” said Nathan, who serves as financial planner and facility designer for the operation. “This is one of the reasons we came back to the farm. With a conventional market we couldn’t support all our families. The robots have cut out the need for two hired men, while we doubled the land we farm.”
Aaron serves as the agronomy specialist, manages the calf operation, and manages the organic feed supply for the 225 cow herd.
The Nedveds focus on obtaining premium pricing for their milk through cows that produce both high protein and high butterfat milk. The herd is made up of crossbred cows featuring Jersey, Holstein, and European genetics that produce the high quality milk.
Dave admits he never envisioned his sons would return to the dairy farm after they had seen the long hours he had worked in the dairy barn. He attributes the success of having a family operation to the investment in robots, and the stability of the organic milk market.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
