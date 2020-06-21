Nedved Family Farm’s unique dairy operation continues to grow

Average time of milking is seven minutes, before the cow is released from the box. The Nedved herd averages around 2.8 milkings per day.

Because the herd is organically certified, the cows are required to obtain 30 percent of their dry matter from pasture during the grazing season. A large portion of the home farm is divided into paddocks to supply the cows with fresh grass.

“Organic milk pricing is stable and runs about 30 percent higher than traditional markets,” said Nathan, who serves as financial planner and facility designer for the operation. “This is one of the reasons we came back to the farm. With a conventional market we couldn’t support all our families. The robots have cut out the need for two hired men, while we doubled the land we farm.”

Aaron serves as the agronomy specialist, manages the calf operation, and manages the organic feed supply for the 225 cow herd.

The Nedveds focus on obtaining premium pricing for their milk through cows that produce both high protein and high butterfat milk. The herd is made up of crossbred cows featuring Jersey, Holstein, and European genetics that produce the high quality milk.

Dave admits he never envisioned his sons would return to the dairy farm after they had seen the long hours he had worked in the dairy barn. He attributes the success of having a family operation to the investment in robots, and the stability of the organic milk market.

