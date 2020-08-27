Nearly 5,400 Iowans register for FEMA aid for derecho damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — Nearly 5,400 Iowans — including 5,143 people in Linn County — have registered for individual assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency due damage to homes and property caused by the Aug. 10 derecho that smacked Iowa, state officials said Thursday.

Linn County is the only area in Iowa that has received a presidential disaster designation, said Joyce Flinn, director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

An additional 17 counties completed their damage assessments Wednesday, Flinn said, with plans for the FEMA validation process to be completed this week. Nine counties withdrew “based on their inability to meet the threshold of about five properties with major or destroyed damage that are uninsured or underinsured.”

Based on the Aug. 20 presidential order, residents of Linn County can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which provides disaster-affected homeowners, renters and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery. That includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by calling 1- (800) 621-3362 or 1- (800) 462-7585 for TTY users, Flinn said.