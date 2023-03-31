Naturalist Heather Hucka marks spring not by the calendar, but by the activities and growth in the forest around her.

Helleborus peeking out from the snow are one of her favorites. "I like to say they've got a winter coat. The stems are hairy and it's like a fur coat for winter."

The calendar and the forest say it's spring and that means it's time to explore the natural world at Lime Creek Nature Center. With miles of trails, both rough and paved, through diverse habitats, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Hucka says the plains are slow to wake, but in the forest, there are certainly signs of the riot of life that is yet to come. "Out in the open, plants don't have to fight for sun. They won't be covered by tree canopy. In the forest, little plants have to break through early to get as much Iowa sun as they can before the leaves block their light."

To enjoy the sights and sounds of the forest, Hucka recommends wearing light layers to adjust for the temperature, "The timber blocks the wind down on the trails, but it's still cool and dim, so be comfortable."

Self-directed exploration at Lime Creek Nature Center is a great way to connect with nature. Parents with young children or people with mobility issues will find easily accessible paved trails for their convenience. Indoors, educational displays and mounted creatures of all varieties welcome visitors with resting and play places available.

There are a number of spring programs being offered, including:

Conservation Coffee Club – Iowa's Spectacular Spring Songbird Migration - 9:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12

Spring hikes at Lime Creek - 9-10:30 a.m., Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 and 9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 13

Lime Creek Littles - Flower Power! - 5-6 p.m., Tuesday May 9

Easy Breath Meditation for Good Health - 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 23

Lime Creek literature circle - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday May 30

Registration and program description is available online or by phone at 641-423-5309.