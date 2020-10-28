The most popular horror movies by state

Now is the perfect time to binge your favorite and classic horror movies and series.
Everyone has their own tastes, but how do horror movie preferences stack up state by state, or region by region?
Comparitech, a research and tech service comparison website, used IMDb's list of top horror movies and TV shows among users and viewed how each one ranked by state with Google Trends.
What horror films and series are you watching this season — and how do they compare to the ones that made the map?
In Iowa, the top horror flick was deemed "House of 1000 Corpses."
Some Midwestern states had their top picks in common: both Minnesota and Nebraska seem to prefer "Stranger Things," while "The Walking Dead" looks like a favorite of both Wisconsin and Michigan. Illinois, Indiana and Ohio gravitate toward 1978's "Halloween" — and so does Pennsylvania. In the Southwest, "The Turning" is popular with neighbors Arizona and New Mexico.
Halloween classics pop up elsewhere all over the U.S. map. Washington's most popular title is "Alien," Colorado prefers "The Shining" and in Texas, it's "The Conjuring." "Sleepy Hollow" is popular in New York, where the film is set (although it was filmed in North Carolina), and "Get Out" is popular with California.
You can visit Comparitech for more insights on their rundown of top horror movies and TV shows this year.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette.
