Trump Impeachment - Pelosi

From left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announce they are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — charging he corrupted the U.S. election process and endangered national security in his dealings with Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. 

 J. Scott Applewhite

On Tuesday morning, U.S. House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Take a look at two government documents: first, a general overview on grounds for impeachment and procedures, then, the articles of impeachment against Trump.

Impeachment overview

Download PDF General Impeachment pdf

Articles of impeachment against Trump

Download PDF Trump articles of impeachment

