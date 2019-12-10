On Tuesday morning, U.S. House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Take a look at two government documents: first, a general overview on grounds for impeachment and procedures, then, the articles of impeachment against Trump.
Impeachment overview
You have free articles remaining.
Articles of impeachment against Trump
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.