New words COVID-19 added to the dictionary

The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the English vocabulary. In just a matter of weeks, some of these new words, which Merriam-Webster has since added to its dictionary, have become staples of our day-to-day vocabulary.

Typically, Merriam-Webster adds updates to its dictionary at few given times each year, but because COVID-19 and its complications have evolved at such a rapid pace, and since so many of the terms are new, they've made an unprecedented decision to to add COVID-19-related words outside that schedule to keep people informed.

Disease names

COVID-19: a new name for a new disease; it comes from the abbreviated form of coronavirus disease 2019.

Coronavirus: a broader name for the family of viruses that includes COVID-19.

*Also, a new coronavirus-related example has been added to the definition of "novel" (as in "new").

Abbreviations