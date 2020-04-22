New words COVID-19 added to the dictionary

The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the English vocabulary. In just a matter of weeks, some of these new words, which Merriam-Webster has since added to its dictionary, have become staples of our day-to-day vocabulary.
Typically, Merriam-Webster adds updates to its dictionary at few given times each year, but because COVID-19 and its complications have evolved at such a rapid pace, and since so many of the terms are new, they've made an unprecedented decision to to add COVID-19-related words outside that schedule to keep people informed.
Disease names
COVID-19: a new name for a new disease; it comes from the abbreviated form of coronavirus disease 2019.
Coronavirus: a broader name for the family of viruses that includes COVID-19.
*Also, a new coronavirus-related example has been added to the definition of "novel" (as in "new").
Abbreviations
New technical terms have been added related to coronavirus, SARS ("severe acute respiratory syndrome") and MERS ("Middle East respiratory syndrome").
SARS-CoV: coronavirus that is the causative agent of SARS
SARS-CoV-2: coronavirus that is that causative agent of COVID-19
MERS-CoV: coronavirus that is the causative agent MERS
nCoV: new abbreviation for coronavirus
Words, Phrases
community spread: the spread of a contagious disease among individuals across a particular geographic location who don't have any known contact with other infected individuals and haven't recently traveled to an area with documented disease cases
contact tracing: the process of identifying and monitoring individuals who have come into contact with a person infected with a contagious disease as a means of controlling its spread
index case: the first documented case of an infectious disease or genetically transmitted condition in a family, region or population
index patient: an individual infected with the first known case of a contagious disease or genetically transmitted condition in a family, region or population
patient zero: a person identified as the first to become infected with an illness or disease in an outbreak
social distancing: while "social distancing" as a phrase already existed in the dictionary (with its first use traced back to 1824), a second definition has been added: the avoidance of close contact with other people to
super-spreader: an individual who is highly contagious and capable of transmitting a contagious disease to an unusually high number of uninfected individuals (related noun: super-spreading).
What other COVID-19 words and phrases have become ubiquitous for you these days?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!