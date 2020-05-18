Iowa among leaders in response to 2020 census questionnaires

In 2010, the final self-response rate for Iowa was 71 percent, according to the Census Bureau. This year is the first time households can complete the census questionnaire online.

The census count has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Field operations were shut down in mid-March, shortly after the committee last met and shortly after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Iowa. The Des Moines office is beginning to reopen this week, Cook said.

Because of the coronavirus, the bureau has pushed back its deadline for completing the 2020 count from the end of July to the end of October.

“The census impacts so much of everyday life, especially emergency situations like coronavirus,” Gregg said. “The delay gives us an opportunity to drive up Iowa’s initial response rate.”

Mandated by the Constitution, the decennial census is used to determine how many seats each state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives. Iowa is expected to retain its four congressional seats. The number also used to apportion funding for numerous federal programs.