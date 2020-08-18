Trump visit to storm-damaged Iowa would be helpful, Grassley says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Visiting Iowa will help President Donald Trump to understand the full extent of the damage an inland hurricane caused and the ongoing recovery efforts in communities across the state, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday morning.

After Grassley spoke with The Gazette, a White House official confirmed that Trump will travel Tuesday to Cedar Rapids and meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds to discuss efforts for responding to the Aug. 10 derecho.

Trump also said Monday he had approved Reynolds’ request for a disaster declaration to help the state recover from the storm that caused at least $4 billion in damage.

The damage Grassley saw while touring the state in recent days is unlike anything he’s seen, he told The Gazette on Monday.

“The widespread electrical and communication outages, such damage to crops that I may have seen in a very isolated area in the past, but never from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River,” he said.

Grassley believes the Trump administration is well aware of the damage and Iowans’ needs. He and other Iowa leaders had in-person discussions about the situation with Vice President Mike Pence, who was in Iowa on Thursday, and have been in contact with the president and his staff.