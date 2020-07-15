LULAC lawsuit challenges change in Iowa’s absentee ballot request rules

Without the ability to check the voter registration database, something as small as transposing the numbers on an address could lead to voters not being able to exercise their rights as citizens, Newton said. Addresses and phone numbers are not required on the ballot request form, simply labeled as “important,” so county officials might not have a way to reach out for information. If voters hear back from the county too late or cannot be reached, they might not be able to vote.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates this issue, she said, because many people won’t feel safe about going to the polls.

Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, president of Waterloo LULAC chapter, said if first-time voters or those who haven’t voted absentee before have issues this election, it could discourage them from voting in the future.

“If we allow this to go into place, we basically tell them that their vote doesn’t count because of a small error,” Rodriguez said.

Iowa courts struck down a similar law, put in place in 2017, that wouldn’t allow county officials to use the voter registration database to find the voter’s verification number.