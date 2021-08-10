Grassley yes, Ernst no on federal $1T infrastructure funding

DES MOINES — A proposal that would send more than $4.2 billion in federal funding to Iowa for road and bridge construction and repairs received a split vote from the state’s Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Chuck Grassley voted for and Joni Ernst against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which had strong bipartisan support: it passed the Senate by a 69-30 vote, with only Republicans opposing and 18 Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House, where it faces an uncertain future, according to national media reports.

In a statement, Grassley said Iowans have raised infrastructure concerns at most of his town hall meetings, and said the bill would invest in that infrastructure and “pay dividends for decades to come.” He also said the Senate compromise bill is not perfect but that he believes it is superior to previous proposals from President Joe Biden’s administration and U.S. House Democrats.