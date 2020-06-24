Grassley, Ernst blast Democrats for blocking Republican Justice Act

The poll also found that 73 percent favor banning chokeholds while 57 percent favored discouraging, but not banning, the use of chokeholds. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percent,

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to pass a law enforcement reform package this week that includes many of the same measures as the Justice Act.

Sen. Tim Scott, a Black Republican from South Carolina who is the chief sponsor of the Senate bill, said the bills were 75 percent the same.

The Scott bill would have encouraged state and local police departments to change their tactics by penalizing departments that do not require the use of body cameras and by limiting the use of chokeholds.

One hurdle for Democrats was that it did not change qualified immunity to shield law enforcement officers from lawsuits. Scott said he had been told President Donald Trump would not sign legislation if it ended qualified immunity.