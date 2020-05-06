Grassley, back in D.C., wants to wait ‘a bit’ before considering additional aid

To put the spending in perspective, Grassley said, “We’re right now where we were at the end of World War II.”

“We aren’t probably going to lose our country like we would if we lost the war, but that’s how big it is,” he said.

He believes the spending is justified to address both the health costs associated with COVID-19 as well as the costs of getting the economy up and running.

While putting together the coronavirus relief packages, Grassley said his hope was that the economy would turn around in 90 days.

“And if it isn’t turned around, we may have to do more,” he said. “We’re only one month into this. I would think that we ought to wait just a little bit” before seeing about additional aid.

Congress approved $150 billion in direct aid to programs such as the Payroll Protection Program. So far, only the PPP has run out of funds.

“I’d like to wait a period of time” before deciding whether another round of coronavirus relief appropriations is necessary, he said.