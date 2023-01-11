Ernst visits Mason City Cement

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says visiting all 99 Iowa counties every year helps her do her job better in Washington, D.C.

Tuesday morning's stop at Heidelberg Materials' Mason City Cement plant illustrated the value of such visits for the Republican lawmaker.

"The fact that they do use a lot of recycled materials, a lot of refuse, that goes into the energy process and how they're reducing their carbon emissions, it's very, very impressive," Ernst said. "I did not know that about this particular plant."

Mason City Cement, formerly known as Lehigh Hanson, hosted an informational meeting and plant tour for Ernst. David Perkins, vice president of government affairs and communications North America for Heidelberg, said the company is committed to generating 50% of its revenue from sustainable products by 2030. Perkins and other company officials said they plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030.

Ernst said reductions in carbon emissions can be driven by the free market as well as governmental pressure.

"Obviously, the federal government does force a lot of that discussion and the actions by industry," she said. "But we also see consumers that are driving that process. Consumers want to know industries are going green."

The Germany-based company employs more than 50,000 worldwide and about 8,500 in North America at its various businesses, including about 120 in Mason City.

Perkins said cement, being produced on the north end since 1911, can sometimes be a misunderstood product.

"Cement is really what holds everything together," he said. "Cement and concrete, you always here those two terms, and sometimes they're used interchangeably. Cement is like flour to a cake, it holds everything together."

Perkins added that concrete is the second-most used building product in the world behind only water.

Ernst said she and fellow U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley use their 99-county tours to inform their legislative decisions.

"We try and take away any information that might be helpful to us at the federal level," she said. "We have lots of regulations that are pushed out by the federal government."

Other issues

In addition to talking about Mason City Cement and greenhouse emissions, Ernst spoke on a variety of other issues at the plant.

She said her immediate priorities this session include agriculture, the military and negotiating with Democrats.

"I anticipate that I'll be on the same committees that I served on in the last Congress," Ernst said. "We are working on the 2023 farm bill reauthorization, which is very impactful for the state of Iowa."

Ernst said she hopes to continue her work on the Armed Services Committee to ensure the military is the best equipped in the world and to keep soldiers safe. She also is excited to serve on the Small Business Committee.

"Overall, I'll hopefully be the ranking member of the Small Business Committee, and that is extremely impactful for Iowa because over 98% of our businesses in Iowa are small businesses," she said.

Republicans took over the House of Representative after the November election but failed to win the Senate. One of the first things House Republicans did was block legislation to fund 87,000 new IRS employees. The Senate is not expected to pass a similar bill.

"Now we have to negotiate, and I think that's OK," Ernst said. "I've heard a lot about those 87,000 new IRS agents, and we can use more workers that are processing behind the phone lines."

She said businesses and individuals she has spoken with complain about long waiting periods when they attempt to contact the IRS.

Last week it took House members 15 separate ballots over a number of days before finally electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted that, "Under Republican control, the House will run like a well-oiled machine."

Ernst didn't directly answer whether she agreed with Miller-Meeks, but is optimistic moving forward.

"I do think that Republicans do have good goals in mind, good objectives, and we can come together and make it work. I would say that the Iowa Republicans are a very well-oiled machine."

Earlier Tuesday, Ernst stopped by the Original Saw Company in Britt. She later visited Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar high schools.

