Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate re-election campaign reported Tuesday raising $3.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.
Ernst’s campaign also reported finishing the period with more than $9.1 million in its campaign account, which it said was the largest publicly available cash-on-hand total of any Iowa candidate in recent history.
Ernst is finishing her first, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. She faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the November election.
“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in a statement.
Greenfield’s campaign previously reported raising more than $6 million during the same period.
All figures are according to the campaigns, because neither has officially filed its fundraising report for the three-month reporting period, which covers April through June. The filing deadline is Wednesday.
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore delivers a pitch against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Forest City senior Kagen Benton looks to scoop up a ground ball against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore squares up to make a swing against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore slides safely at home under the tag from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura sophomore Sam Wood Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Forest City sophomore Reese Moore runs around second base after an errant throw to first base against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Dalton Graff delivers a pitch against Forest City Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Landon Dalbeck takes a swing Tuesday in Forest City.
Chris Zoeller Globe Gazette
