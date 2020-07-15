Ernst campaign reports $3.6 million fundraising haul

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst’s U.S. Senate re-election campaign reported Tuesday raising $3.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

Ernst’s campaign also reported finishing the period with more than $9.1 million in its campaign account, which it said was the largest publicly available cash-on-hand total of any Iowa candidate in recent history.

Ernst is finishing her first, six-year term in the U.S. Senate. She faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the November election.

“Team Joni is energized by the grassroots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” Ernst campaign spokesman Brendan Conley said in a statement.

Greenfield’s campaign previously reported raising more than $6 million during the same period.

All figures are according to the campaigns, because neither has officially filed its fundraising report for the three-month reporting period, which covers April through June. The filing deadline is Wednesday.

