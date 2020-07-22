Eric Branstad: Father “loves” challenge of serving in China

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad “loves the challenge” of serving as U.S. ambassador to China at a time when the countries’ relationship is strained in multiple ways, but he may not serve another four years in the post if President Donald Trump is reelected, the former governor’s son said Wednesday.
Eric Branstad, the oldest of Terry Branstad’s three children, talks to his father twice a day most days, he said. Although the elder Branstad cannot get into policy specifics, Eric said, he relishes the challenge of serving as U.S. ambassador to China despite his unique position: Terry Branstad considers Chinese President Xi Jinping a friend, but U.S.-China relations have been strained in recent years over allegations of China stealing U.S. intellectual property and trade conflicts.
“He loves the challenge,” Eric said of his father, who was the nation’s longest-serving governor when he resigned in 2017 to accept Trump’s offer to serve as U.S. ambassador to China. “The bigger the challenge, the harder he works.”
Despite that, Eric said he does not think Terry Branstad will serve another four years as ambassador if Trump is reelected in this fall’s general election. Eric cautioned that he does not know what, if any, conversations his father and the president have had, but said he thinks his father will feel that four years in the post will be sufficient.
Terry Branstad and his wife, Chris, have eight grandchildren.
