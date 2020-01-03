Commentary: Series will honor Iowa suffragettes

Before the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women’s right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920, many small steps led to women’s suffrage being adopted as the law of the land. Over the years, resistance, arrests, beatings, imprisonment and derision followed the suffragists. This movement ultimately resulted in the passage of the 19th Amendment in the U.S. Congress in June 1919, with ratification completed in August 1920.

A minimum of 36 states were required for ratification. Wisconsin was the first to ratify, in June 1919. Iowa was 10th, less than one month later. Tennessee tipped the balance in a famously contentious vote on Aug. 18, 1920.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Many infamous Iowa women from all walks of life led the fight - both locally and nationally - to grant women (and also men) in the United States the right to vote, yet many of their stories are unknown to most Iowans. As we commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, we would like to tell these stories in a series entitled “Profiles of Courage and Persistence.”

(See profile of suffragette Carrie Chapman Catt on page 5A)