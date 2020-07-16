Capitol Digest: July 4th air quality low, attorney general sues Omaha center, conservation funding

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Polk County District Court alleges Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha made deceptive and misleading claims in advertisements and more than 90 live events that were held throughout Iowa from April 2018 to September 2019.

Miller alleges the company’s salespeople used high-pressure tactics to persuade possibly hundreds of Iowans to buy unproven procedures that cost from $1,400 to more than $27,000 and are not covered by health insurance.

“Stem cells hold great potential to treat or even cure diseases, but some providers are exploiting that promise to make misleading and unfounded claims,” Miller said. “The defendants are an example of the ‘unscrupulous providers’ that the FDA and others have warned consumers about.”

In addition to Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, the defendants in the lawsuit are related entities Omaha Stem Cells LLC and Stem Cell Centers of Anchorage, Alaska; and their owners CEO Travis Autor, Emily Autor and COO Mike Pavey.