Capitol Digest: July 4th air quality low, attorney general sues Omaha center, conservation funding

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:
SMOKIN’ JULY 4 HOLIDAY: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say several Iowa monitoring sites recorded “exceedances” of the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for fine particulate matter over the Fourth of July weekend.
DNR officials said air quality levels exceeded government standards on real-time nonregulatory monitors, and multiple news sources reported on the poor air quality over the holiday weekend.
Most Iowa monitors used for regulatory purposes collect a sample over a 24-hour period, and the data is available only after laboratory analysis. Lab results show fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exceeded the national standard, which is 35 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) averaged over a 24-hour period.
Exceedances of the standard were recorded in Des Moines, Davenport and Muscatine on July 4, and in Des Moines and Clive on July 5.
If 24-hour fine particulate averages are above the standard, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Averages greater than 55 µg/m3 fall into the “unhealthy” category.
The July 4 weekend exceedances are the first measured in Iowa this year.
WINNING LOTTERY TICKET SOLD IN CLINTON: Officials with the Iowa Lottery say a second Powerball ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Iowa this week.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Clinton won a $500,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing — the second prize of that size to hit in Iowa this month.
The latest winning ticket for $500,000 was purchased at the Kwik Star store at 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Wednesday’s $87.3 million jackpot.
On July 8, Tu Kha Maung, 29, of Waterloo, won a $500,000 prize by purchasing the same type of play in the Powerball drawing.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 27-47-61-62-69 and Powerball 4. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize will be an estimated $97 million annuity ($78.3 million cash option) for Saturday’s drawing.
MILLER SUES OMAHA CENTER: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Thursday he is suing a Nebraska-based stem cell therapy center for allegedly targeting older Iowans with claims to reverse aging and treat, cure or prevent a variety of medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuropathy and Alzheimer’s disease.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in Polk County District Court alleges Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha made deceptive and misleading claims in advertisements and more than 90 live events that were held throughout Iowa from April 2018 to September 2019.
Miller alleges the company’s salespeople used high-pressure tactics to persuade possibly hundreds of Iowans to buy unproven procedures that cost from $1,400 to more than $27,000 and are not covered by health insurance.
“Stem cells hold great potential to treat or even cure diseases, but some providers are exploiting that promise to make misleading and unfounded claims,” Miller said. “The defendants are an example of the ‘unscrupulous providers’ that the FDA and others have warned consumers about.”
In addition to Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, the defendants in the lawsuit are related entities Omaha Stem Cells LLC and Stem Cell Centers of Anchorage, Alaska; and their owners CEO Travis Autor, Emily Autor and COO Mike Pavey.
Miller’s office is seeking an injunction against the defendants, consumer restitution and civil penalties of up to $40,000 for each violation of the Consumer Fraud Act and $5,000 for each violation of the Older Iowans Law.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a similar lawsuit Thursday against the stem cell therapy providers.
Miller’s lawsuit alleges the defendants used newspaper, television and direct-mail advertisements to promote unproven treatments involving stem cells and exosomes, which are excreted by stem cells.
CONSERVATION FUNDING AVAILABLE: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Thursday that farmers and landowners can sign up now for cost-share funds through the state’s Water Quality Improvement program.
Naig said the state funding helps offset the cost of conservation practices — including cover crops, no-till/strip-till acres or nitrification inhibitors — which have been proven to support soil health, reduce erosion and improve water quality.
Last fall, more than 2,900 farmers participated in the program and invested an estimated $10.2 million in funding to match $6.1 million through the state’s cost share fund. Participants included 1,200 farmers using a conservation practice for the first time and more than 1,700 farmers continuing their conservation practices.
Naig said cost-share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner. The ag secretary said farmers can start submitting applications immediately through their local Soil and Water Conservation District offices. Because of COVID-19 social distancing protocols, applicants are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment.
NIACC GETS $1 MILLION GRANT: A $1 million competitive grant has been awarded to North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City through the Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare more high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce, according to state officials.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Education said Thursday the proposal will expand access to career academy programs in some of the region’s most in-demand fields through a new regional center in Forest City.
Career academies are programs of study in which students benefit from business and industry partnerships, earn high school and college credit, and gain technical and traditional academic skills offered through career and technical education programs. Students from North Iowa, Lake Mills, Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school districts will have access to programs in high-demand fields, including health care, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology via the Forest City location.
