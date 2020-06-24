Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, June 24, 2020:
GUN SAFETY GROUP BACKS STATEHOUSE DEMS: Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, an issue advocacy group for gun safety policies, announced a new ad campaign as part of its pledge to help Iowa Democrats earn a majority in the Iowa House in this fall’s election.
The digital ad accuses Iowa House Republicans of blocking gun safety proposals while advancing policies that weaken current gun safety standards.
“Iowans demanded action on gun safety. Instead, Iowa Republicans rolled back our gun laws. Now, we vote them out,” Traci Kennedy, a volunteer with the Iowa Chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in a news release from the group. “Iowans deserve leaders who will put their safety first so we’ll be putting our grassroots power toward electing a gun sense majority in November.”
Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Iowa House. Democrats believe they can flip enough seats in the November elections to regain the majority they last held in the chamber in 2010.
The gun safety group in February announced its plan to spend at least $60 million on the 2020 elections, including races in Iowa. The group pledged to employ a similar strategy to the one it used in helping to flip Virginia’s General Assembly in 2019.
TEACHERS UNION ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Iowa’s largest public education union endorsed Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, faces Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Recent polling has showed a close race between the two, with Greenfield leading within the polls’ margin for error.
The Iowa State Education Association represents more than 50,000 Iowa public education workers.
“Theresa Greenfield will be the leader Iowa’s students and educators need in Washington,” Mike Beranek, the organization’s president, said in a news release. “She understands the importance of fully funding our public schools and making sure every student receives a quality education, regardless of their zip code. We are proud to support Theresa and will work to make sure she is elected in November.”
The group also endorsed the Democrats running in Iowa’s four Congressional Districts: incumbents Abby Finkenauer in the 1st District and Cindy Axne in the 3rd, and in open-seat races Rita Hart in the 2nd District and J.D. Scholten in the 4th.
CAUCUS VETERAN NAMED TRUMP CAMPAIGN PRESS SECRETARY: President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has named Hogan Gidley its national press secretary. Gidley has been serving in the administration’s press office; he will move to the campaign on July 1, the campaign announced.
Gidley has worked on Iowa caucus campaigns: he did press for Rick Santorum’s 2012 campaign and Mike Huckabee’s 2016 effort.
“I am overwhelmingly humbled and deeply appreciative to President Trump for giving me a front row seat to witness history,” Gidley said in a news release from the Trump campaign. “My time at the White House has truly been a blessing beyond measure and getting to speak directly to the American people on behalf of this president has been an incredible honor. President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments have improved the lives of all Americans, and I can’t wait to get over to the campaign and fight for his re-election.”
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
