Dow drops more than 1,000 as outbreak threatens the economy

“The yields have been moving lower all year, so that's providing a tail wind for utilities, for real estate,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. “Ïn the face of this heightened uncertainty, especially if it's centered overseas, tech is going to bear some of the brunt of that because it's been so popular, because it's done so well, and because it has so much exposure to Asia.”

The sell-off is hitting the market as companies near the finish of what has been a surprisingly good round of earnings. About 87% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported financial results and profits are expected to grow by more than a half-percentage point when all the reports are in, according to FactSet.

In the eyes of some analysts, Monday’s tank job for stocks means they’re just catching up to the bond market, where fear has been dominant for months.

U.S. government bonds are seen as some of the safest possible investments, and investors have been piling into them throughout 2020, even as stocks overcame stumbles to set more record highs. A bond’s yield falls when its price rises, and the 10-year Treasury has been in such demand that its yield has plunged to 1.38% from roughly 1.90% at the start of the year.