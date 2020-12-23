 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles City FFA students to pass out meals on Christmas Eve
0 comments

Charles City FFA students to pass out meals on Christmas Eve

{{featured_button_text}}

High school student members of FFA in Charles City are spending part of their holiday break putting together meals for community members who are unable to travel this season.

Charles City FFA student

According to the group's Facebook page, the meals were prepared by students on Wednesday, and the food packages will be handed out at drive-up station 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. 

In an unrelated Facebook post by the Charles City FFA, students can be seen participating in a similar meal-sharing initiative last month for Thanksgiving. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

GROUETTE: A belated thank you
Opinion

GROUETTE: A belated thank you

  • Updated

When you call the Globe Gazette's local number, I'm usually the one who picks up. Some calls are news tips, some are complaints, and some are …

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Ohio officer shoots Black man holding phone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News