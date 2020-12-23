Charles City FFA students to pass out meals on Christmas Eve

High school student members of FFA in Charles City are spending part of their holiday break putting together meals for community members who are unable to travel this season.
According to the group's Facebook page, the meals were prepared by students on Wednesday, and the food packages will be handed out at drive-up station 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
In an unrelated Facebook post by the Charles City FFA, students can be seen participating in a similar meal-sharing initiative last month for Thanksgiving.
